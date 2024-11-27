Club World Cup 2025 draw: Date, time, teams, live stream & where to watch

With the draw for the new club tournament not long away, GOAL brings you all you need to know about the draw.

The best football clubs from across the world will battle it out in 2025 to get their hands on the brand new FIFA Club World Cup trophy.

FIFA has revamped its flagship club tournament to make it more akin to the traditional World Cup, with a group stage followed by knockout games.

So, when is the 2025 Club World Cup draw and which teams are involved? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

When is the Club World Cup draw?

The draw for the Club World Cup 2025 will take place on Thursday, December 5, 2024. It will be held in Miami, Florida and proceedings are scheduled to start at 1 pm ET (6 pm GMT).

How to watch the Club World Cup draw

Fans who wish to watch the draw live can do so on FIFA.com and FIFA+, FIFA's streaming service. The draw will also be available to watch on FIFA's supporting channels.

Which teams are in the 2025 Club World Cup?

A total of 32 teams will be in the hat for the 2025 Club World Cup draw. Among the high-profile clubs to compete are Real Madrid, Manchester City, Inter Miami and Boca Juniors.

The teams will be divided into seeding pots ahead of the draw.

You can see the full list of teams below:

Confederation Team Country AFC Al Hilal Saudi Arabia AFC Urawa Red Diamonds Japan AFC Al Ain UAE AFC Ulsan HD South Korea CAF Al Ahly Egypt CAF Wydad AC Morocco CAF Esperance de Tunis Tunisia CAF Mamelodi Sundowns South Africa CONCACAF Inter Miami United States CONCACAF Leon Mexico CONCACAF Monterrey Mexico CONCACAF Pachuca Mexico CONCACAF Seattle Sounders United States CONMEBOL Boca Juniors Argentina CONMEBOL Flamengo Brazil CONMEBOL Fluminense Brazil CONMEBOL Palmeiras Brazil CONMEBOL River Plate Argentina CONMEBOL Atletico MG/Botafogo Brazil OFC Auckland City New Zealand UEFA Atletico Madrid Spain UEFA Bayern Munich Germany UEFA Benfica Portugal UEFA Borussia Dortmund Germany UEFA Chelsea England UEFA Inter Italy UEFA Juventus Italy UEFA Manchester City England UEFA PSG France UEFA Porto Portugal UEFA Real Madrid Spain UEFA Red Bull Salzburg Austria

When does the Club World Cup 2025 start?

The revamped 2025 Club World Cup will begin on June 15, 2024, and conclude on July 13, 2024.

United States is the host country, with games set to be played across the land in California, New Jersey, North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Washington, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio and Washington D.C.

What is the format of the 2025 Club World Cup?

The new Club World Cup will see 32 teams divided into eight groups of four teams. The teams in each group play each other in round-robin and the top two teams progress to the knockout stage of the competition, or the last 16.

The knockout stage features three rounds (round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals) before the final. In knockout stage games, if the scores are level after normal time, extra time will be played. If a winner is not decided after extra time, a penalty shoot-out will be contested in order to determine a winner.

