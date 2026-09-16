How to get Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Borussia Dortmund take on Werder Bremen on Saturday, October 10, 2026 at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

In their most recent league meeting on May 16, 2026, Dortmund secured a decisive 2–0 away victory at Werder Bremen's home ground. Over their last five head-to-head matches, Dortmund has dominated the fixture with three wins compared to Bremen's single victory, alongside one draw.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga kick-off?

Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen kicks off at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, on Saturday, October 10, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 5 9 Oct 2026 - 14:30 Signal Iduna Park

How to buy Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga tickets?

To buy tickets for Borussia Dortmund vs. Werder Bremen at Signal Iduna Park, you have four primary options through official and secondary channels:

1. Official BVB Ticket Shop (Primary Sale)

Tickets are released directly through Borussia Dortmund’s official ticket portal around 4 to 6 weeks before the match. Borussia Dortmund official club members receive priority access to buy tickets 1 to 2 days before any remaining tickets go on general public sale. If any tickets remain after the member pre-sale, they are opened to the general public. However, high-demand Bundesliga fixtures often sell out during the member phase.

2. BVB Secondary Ticket Market (Official Resale)

If the regular pre-sale sells out, season ticket holders and day ticket holders who cannot attend can list their tickets legally through the official BVB secondary ticket market on the club's website. These tickets are validated and electronically reissued by the club, ensuring they are official, safe, and sold at face value.

3. VIP & Hospitality Packages

Official hospitality and VIP packages can be purchased directly from the club’s website without requiring a club membership. These packages include match tickets along with stadium lounge access, food, and beverage services, though they are priced higher than regular seats.

4. Secondary Ticket Platforms

If official primary sales are sold out, tickets are often available via secondary ticket marketplaces such as StubHub, though prices may vary based on demand.

How much do Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga tickets cost?

Official ticket prices for Borussia Dortmund home matches at Signal Iduna Park typically range from €19 to €80 for standard adult single-match tickets on the official BVB ticket shop.

Official Ticket Prices (Face Value)

Standing Places (Südtribüne / Yellow Wall): ~€19 – €25

Seated Tickets: ~€35 – €80 (varies based on category and stadium tier)

Youth / Child Tickets (Under 14): ~€10

VIP & Hospitality Packages: ~€200 – €500+ depending on the lounge package selected

Secondary Market & Resale Options

Official BVB Resale Market: Sells at standard face-value rates ( €19 – €80 ) as tickets are reissued by season ticket holders.

Secondary Resale Platforms: Secondary ticket platforms such as Stubhub prices fluctuate based on demand, generally starting around €75 to €170 for standard seating categories.

Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen Form

Borussia Dortmund have won three of their last five matches, losing one and drawing one. Their most recent result was a 3:2 win at TSG Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga, having also beaten Hamburger SV 2:0 on the opening day and HEBC Hamburg 5:0 in the DFB-Pokal. Their only defeat in that run was a 1:2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Supercup. Across those five matches, Dortmund scored 12 goals and conceded seven.

Werder Bremen have won two of their last five matches, losing two and drawing one. Their most recent result was a 3:1 victory over RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Matchday 2, following a 4:1 defeat at Freiburg on the opening day. Bremen also beat SK Hansa Lüneburg 3:0 in the DFB-Pokal during this run. Across their last five matches, they have shown an ability to score but have also conceded regularly.

Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides took place on 16 May 2026 in the Bundesliga, when Borussia Dortmund won 2:0 at Werder Bremen's ground. Looking at the last five head-to-head fixtures, Dortmund hold a clear advantage with three wins to Werder's one, with one match ending in a draw. The most lopsided result in that sequence was a 3:0 Dortmund victory in January 2026.