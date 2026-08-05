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Yan Diomande returns to RB Leipzig training amid Real Madrid 'done deal' reports
Diomande joins Leipzig camp in Austria
Leipzig have been handed a significant boost as Diomande has returned to training at the club's pre-season camp in Saalfelden, Austria. The 19-year-old winger had initially been left behind when the squad travelled to their summer base after reporting in sick. Having now made a full recovery from the illness, the Ivory Coast international is ready to begin his preparations for the 2026-27 campaign under new head coach Martin Demichelis.
The return of the reigning Bundesliga Rookie of the Season is a vital development for Die Roten Bullen as they look to build on last year's third-place finish. Diomande was instrumental in securing the club's return to the UEFA Champions League, delivering an impressive return of 12 goals and eight assists in 33 league appearances. His presence in the training camp signals a return to normality for a player who has dominated headlines across Europe throughout the summer transfer window.
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Schafer shuts down transfer speculation
Amid growing reports linking the winger with a big-money move to Santiago Bernabeu, sporting director Marcel Schafer took the opportunity to address the situation directly from the club’s training base. Schafer was keen to point out that despite the noise coming from various media outlets and social media platforms, no agreement has been reached for the player's departure.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Schafer was blunt in his assessment of the recent reports. "A few days ago, one or two so-called transfer experts were saying the deal was done," Schafer said. "But that is simply not the case. Yan is under contract with us – he's our player."
Building on a breakout campaign
The hype surrounding Diomande is well-founded given his meteoric rise over the last twelve months. Beyond his impressive goal involvements in the Bundesliga, he has also been recognised globally, earning a nomination for the 2026 Golden Boy award alongside team-mate Lennart Karl. His ability to beat defenders with pace and clinical finishing has made him one of the most feared attackers in the German top flight. As Leipzig enter a new chapter with Demichelis at the helm, the focus will be on refining Diomande’s game even further.
The importance of having Diomande available for the full pre-season schedule cannot be overstated. With the squad planning and tactical preparations well under way, having the Rookie of the Season involved in the tactical drills in Austria allows Demichelis to build his offensive patterns around the winger’s specific skill set.
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Crucial fixtures on the horizon
Leipzig’s competitive schedule for the 2026-27 season is fast approaching, leaving little room for distraction. The club’s season officially gets underway with a DFB Cup first-round trip to Eintracht Trier on 22 August. This fixture will provide a first look at how Demichelis intends to set up his side in a competitive environment, and whether Diomande will be immediately restored to the starting XI after his illness. Following the cup tie, the intensity steps up significantly as they host Borussia Monchengladbach in their Bundesliga opener a week later at the Red Bull Arena.
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