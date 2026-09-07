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‘Don’t shake when they see money’ - Why Bayern Munich are not afraid of Michael Olise transfer bids as future prediction is made by ex-France international
Real Madrid saw €223m move for Olise mooted
Having posted remarkable numbers on the goal contributions front last season, Olise played a prominent role for Les Bleus in their run to the 2026 World Cup semi-finals. It was during that tournament that talk of a potential switch to Spain intensified.
La Liga giants Real are famed for their ‘Galacticos’ recruitment policy, and are said to be of the opinion that a 24-year-old forward catching the eye in Germany would tick that box. There was talk at one stage of a record-setting €223 million (£192m/$259m) bid being considered - which would have trumped Neymar’s move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.
No offer was tabled, with the Blancos instead turning their attention to Ivorian winger Yan Diomande. There is now no immediate spot for Olise to fill at Santiago Bernabeu. That is not to say that future approaches will not be made, or that the former Reading and Crystal Palace star will not be presented with opportunities to grace the Premier League again at some point.
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Why Bayern can fend off La Liga & Premier League interest
For now, though, Bayern are ready to fend off any advances. Asked about Real and leading sides in England stepping up efforts to prise Olise away from Bavaria, former France international Sagna - who was speaking in association with Wiz Slots - told GOAL: “Now they have competition, because Bayern is an institution.
“Bayern is not shackled by the money, they're not scared of the money, they don't shake when they see money because they have stability, they have the German discipline. So whoever comes with money, they're not impressed.
“This could be the challenge of any club trying to approach him, because it's a club with money. Also, Bayern is a big club and not a bad club, it's very respected, it's loved. He’s having a great impact, the team suits him perfectly, so I don't see him leaving.”
Bayern have no plans to part with global superstar
Ex-Bayern midfielder Dietmar Hamann recently told GOAL when discussing the same subject: “He's got two or three years left. Uli Hoeness said categorically there's no way because they always stress they're not a selling club. They only sell players when they want to sell players.
“He's been the standout player. They've got no intention, no interest whatsoever. If the player comes to Bayern Munich and says, ‘I want to leave’, then it might be a different proposition, might be a different scenario.”
On the talk of a record transfer fee changing hands, ex-France striker Louis Saha has previously told GOAL: “It's absolutely crazy numbers. But I do think that he deserves those kind of accolades and debates, because what the boy has done in the space of one to two years, it's unbelievable.
“You have to remember, he was like playing for Crystal Palace and I don't think that people have really understood that type of talent. And this is a beautiful story as well, because someone who could be said to be nonchalant, not caring, not loving maybe football the way we do, has shut every mouth in this world and said, ‘listen, when you do it in your own identity, you can do amazing things’. And now people are chasing him like crazy. It's beautiful.”
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When Olise's contract at the Allianz Arena expires
Bayern have Olise tied to a contract through to 2029, so are under no pressure to part with one of their most prized assets. They will be hoping to see the London-born star spend several more years in Munich.
They will be aware that rivals with deep pockets are keeping a close eye on events in Germany, but they are perennial challengers for Champions League honours in their own right and will believe that their collective ambition can match that of any individual.
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