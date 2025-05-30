Lamine Yamal, Ousmane Dembele and GOAL's top 50 players of the 2024-25 European season - ranked

The curtain is about to come down on another European football season, with just Saturday's Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter in Munich left to go. It's been a campaign full of twists and turns, shocks and surprises, with a number of clubs ending long waits for silverware while others have regained titles after missing out last season.

From the perspective of the players, the race for Ballon d'Or has been wide open, with a number of superstars showing exactly why are considered among the best to every play the game. But who were the absolute best, and who were some of the unsung heroes who deserve greater recognition?

To mark the end of the campaign, nine GOAL writers and editors (Stephen Darwin, Krishan Davis, Mark Doyle, Thomas Hindle, Richard Martin, Tom Maston, Joe Strange, Sean Walsh and James Westwood) have each ranked their best players from the European season to produce this Top 50 list - let us know who is too high, too low or who we missed in the comments: