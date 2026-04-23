Revealed: Harry Kane goal list had team-mates ‘laughing at him’ as fellow Tottenham academy graduate names the ‘only person’ who believed in record-breaking striker

Kane spent time in the youth system at Arsenal from the age of six, while also taking in a trial at Watford, before ending up at Tottenham in 2004. His ability to hit the back of the net was spotted early, but questions were asked of whether that skill set could ever be transferred onto the senior stage.

Loan spells at Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich and Leicester hardly set the world alight, but Tim Sherwood saw enough in the promising frontman to give him his big break at Spurs - with regular game time being taken in from April 2014.

There was to be no looking back from there, with the 2014-15 campaign delivering 31 goals across all competitions and the PFA Young Player of the Year award. By 2023, when the day came to leave north London, Kane had become Spurs’ all-time leading scorer with 280 efforts to his name.

He is also the greatest marksman that the England national team has ever seen, finding the target on 78 occasions for the Three Lions, while netting 137 goals for Bayern Munich through 140 appearances for the German giants - winning two Bundesliga titles.