The Real Madrid rumour mill! Truth behind Alvaro Arbeloa's 'find a new club' message to Trent Alexander-Arnold revealed as ex-Liverpool star prepares for injury return
Injuries & manager change: Tough start in Spain for Alexander-Arnold
Injury issues have done Alexander-Arnold’s cause few favours as he attempts to find his feet among the ‘Galacticos’ at Santiago Bernabeu. Appearances have been sporadic, since making his bow at the FIFA Club World Cup, and his most recent of 11 outings for Real came on December 3.
There has been a change in the Madrid dugout since then, with Xabi Alonso being relieved of his coaching duties early in 2026. The World Cup winner was said to have clashed with prominent figures such as Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.
He also showed little faith in fellow former Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold, although did talk up his long-term value to Los Blancos at times. Alonso is now gone, with reins being passed to Arbeloa.
It was suggested that the new man calling the shots had informed Alexander-Arnold that he would not be figuring in first-team plans heading forward. The Premier League title winner was supposedly told that he should find himself another club with the January transfer window open.
Transfer talk: Real Madrid still counting on Alexander-Arnold
A return to England has been speculated on for the 27-year-old full-back, with Manchester City among those to have been credited with interest. The Athletic have, however, sought to bring an end to those rumours.
They claim to have been informed by multiple sources that Alexander-Arnold does form part of long-term thinking at the Bernabeu, with the buccaneering right-back “very close to returning from injury and Arbeloa will be counting on him in the coming months”.
It is claimed that the club have “asked for patience since Alexander-Arnold’s arrival, maintaining their confidence in him”. He is said to have trained with Real’s first-team squad ahead of a Champions League clash with Jose Mourinho’s Benfica on Wednesday and is “looking good”.
Arbeloa has lightened the mood following Alonso's sacking
Alexander-Arnold should be rejoining a happier camp than the one he last formed part of, with Arbeloa now settled into a demanding managerial role. He has sought to lighten the mood after seeing predecessor Alonso face plenty of uncomfortable questions.
The Athletic reports that “various sources close to the dressing room at Madrid say the atmosphere has improved compared to the tensions that existed under Alonso”. Real’s players are said to look more “committed” to the cause following a change in the dugout.
Doubts were raised regarding Arbeloa’s ability to handle the pressure of guiding Real forward, given his lack of coaching experience at the highest level. He does, however, know all about the demands of life at the Bernabeu from his playing days.
He endured a nightmare start to his tenure, when suffering a humbling Copa del Rey defeat to second-division Albacete, with boos ringing out when Real returned to home soil for a 2-0 victory over Villarreal.
Disgruntled supporters appear to be back on side as Madrid remain very much in the hunt for La Liga title honours - sitting one point back on Clasico rivals Barcelona with 17 games still to be taken in this season.
World Cup ambition: Will Alexander-Arnold make England's squad?
Alexander-Arnold will hope to have a role to play in trophy quests across domestic and European competition, with Champions League progress still being sought. He also has international ambition to think about. Just one appearance has been made for England under current Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel, but the door is being left open for everyone to stake claims for 2026 World Cup selection.
Tuchel will not select anybody that finds themselves on the fringes at club level. The challenge has been set to Alexander-Arnold. He knows what he has to do and still has time on his side. It is yet to be determined how long he will spend in Madrid, having signed a contract through to 2031, but an imminent departure appears to have been ruled out for now.
