Real Madrid used Michael Olise rumours as cover to launch sneaky Yan Diomande move with talks over €120m deal for RB Leipzig already underway

Florentino Pérez and Madrid are set to deliver another massive transfer statement as they close in on Diomande. According to Diario AS, the Spanish giants have jumped to the front of the queue for the 19-year-old RB Leipzig winger, who has attracted intense interest from Europe's elite. The potential move follows a busy summer for Los Blancos, having already secured high-profile deals for Marc Cucurella, Denzel Dumfries, Bernardo Silva and Ibrahima Konate.

While Paris Saint-Germain were previously thought to be the frontrunners for the Ivorian's signature, the landscape has shifted dramatically. Although PSG had reportedly found an agreement with the player as early as June 28, they were unable to strike a deal with the Bundesliga side. Liverpool were also credited with a strong interest in the talented Eléphants international, but the allure of the Bernabeu appears to have won out. The winger is no stranger to Spanish football, having previously spent time at Leganes before his move to Germany, which has eased the personal terms negotiations.



