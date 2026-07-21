Max Dowman, Estevao, Cavan Sullivan and 20 NXGN wonderkids we can't wait to see make their World Cup debuts in 2030

La Roja were one of a number of teams who were boosted by the performances of some incredibly talented teenagers. Lamine Yamal and FIFA's Young Player award winner Pau Cubarsi were both to the fore for Luis de la Fuente's side, and their ability at the age of 19 suggests they will become World Cup legends by the time they hang up their respective boots.

Elsewhere, Ayyoub Bouaddi underlined why he is one of the most coveted young midfielders on the planet with his performances for Morocco, Gilberto Mora lived up to they hype with his displays for co-hosts Mexico, and both Ibrahim Mbaye and Karim Alajbegovic scored stunning goals for Senegal and Bosnia & Herzegovina, respectively.

And while continental championships are next on the agenda in terms of international tournaments, it's hard not to look ahead to the next World Cup at a time like this. Set to be hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco (with three games also in South America to kick-off the competition), the 2030 World Cup will once again provide a platform for stars of the future to announce themselves to fans around the globe.

So who are some of the potential young stars of that next World Cup? GOAL has picked out 20 NXGN-eligible starlets (born in 2007 or later) who we expect to light up the 2030 tournament when it eventually rolls around...