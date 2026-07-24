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Can Michael Carrick achieve Man Utd first since Sir Alex Ferguson? Longevity prediction made by Premier League & Champions League-winning former Red Devils star
When did Man Utd last win the Premier League title?
Ferguson, with 13 top-flight crowns under his belt, walked away in 2013. He had built a dynasty at the ‘Theatre of Dreams’, but foundations that once appeared to be rock solid soon started to crack as collapse fears were raised.
David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim are among those to have tried and failed when it comes to following in the most illustrious of coaching footsteps. The odd trophy triumph has been enjoyed, but consistency has remained elusive.
That was the case in 2025-26, with Portuguese tactician Amorim being relieved of his duties early in the new year. An SOS call was answered by familiar faces, with caretaker Darren Fletcher eventually passing reins to interim boss Carrick.
He did enough across 17 games at the helm, which delivered 12 wins, to earn himself a two-year contract. United will be back in Champions League action this season, while also looking to force their way into title contention on home soil.
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Will Carrick spend more than two full seasons at the helm?
If Carrick can deliver on expectations, then he could become the first United manager since Ferguson to last more than two full seasons in the dugout. There are plenty of hurdles to clear before that point is reached.
Asked if Carrick can achieve that feat, four-time Premier League title winner Silvestre - speaking in association with Betinia - told GOAL: “Like he said in an interview when he took over, he has to prove himself to the players, to the board that he can be there for longer.
“He can only achieve that if he qualifies always for the Champions League, plays good football and tries to improve the team to win the league. I think he will have time and I think he can do it.
“He's never managed a top club before, but he has so much knowledge about what United is about, about the game. He's been coaching, he's not 38 years old, he's going towards his 50s, he's not a young lad, so he knows himself.
“I hope that his backroom staff is good enough, because it's not a one-man job anymore. You have to manage 25 players with big egos, with big wages. The sporting director has a big role to play as well as the CEO, it's not like before, we can't compare. We can't compare Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger and David Dein. Now it's a different ball game, totally different”
Are Man Utd Premier League title contenders in 2026-27?
Another man that worked with Ferguson, ex-Red Devils assistant Rene Meulensteen, has previously told GOAL when asked if United can end their 14-year barren run on the title front under a man that knows all about lifting that trophy: “In my opinion, I think they could if they buy the right players, keep hold of the right ones and buy the right players to strengthen them.
“Just on the basis of the last 14, 15 games that Michael Carrick has been in charge, you look at the form, you look at the performances in the Premier League, they can beat anyone. They've proven that. They've proven to be able to beat the ones that are challenging for the title now.
“With a stronger squad next year, why couldn't they do that? In my opinion, I think it's a little bit of an excuse when I hear people say, ‘next year's too early’. I don't think so.”
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Key dates: Premier League opener & Champions League draw
United have returned to pre-season training and are working through a series of friendly fixtures. Some big challenges lie in store there against Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Leeds and AC Milan.
The Red Devils will get their 2026-27 Premier League campaign up and running when taking in a trip to newly-promoted Hull City on August 22. A loyal fan base is already looking forward to the Champions League draw, which will take place on August 27.
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