Next year’s too early? Man Utd urged to avoid Premier League title-chasing ‘excuse’ as Sir Alex Ferguson’s former assistant explains benefits of keeping Michael Carrick

Premier League and Champions League title winner Carrick answered an SOS call shortly after that decision was taken, with reins being handed to a man that knows all about the challenge of working under pressure and delivering on expectation at Old Trafford.

He has shaken those at the ‘Theatre of Dreams’ from their slumber, with a tenure that opened with notable victories over Manchester City and Arsenal delivering 10 wins and just two defeats through 14 fixtures.

United are now third in the table and heading back to the Champions League in 2026-27. The intention will be to make plenty of noise when returning to European football’s top table, but could the same be said on home soil?

There is still work to be done on the squad-building front, heading into another transfer window, but there have been enough encouraging signs to suggest that minor tinkering could allow the Red Devils’ board to deliver on their ambitious ‘Project 150’ plan - with United eager to land another title before celebrating a big birthday in 2028.