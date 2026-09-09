AFP
Marquinhos issues warning to PSG stars as Luis Enrique shows he is 'not afraid' to axe big names ahead of Champions League opener
Holders begin title defence
PSG prepare to kick off their league-phase campaign when they host Yaya Toure's Bratislava at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday evening. Entering the tournament as back-to-back champions following last season's penalty-shootout triumph over Arsenal, the French giants are determined to make an authoritative start on the continent. The fixture offers crucial respite for Enrique's side after enduring a winless run across their opening three Ligue 1 matches of the 2026-27 season.
- AFP
Skipper demands total commitment
Marquinhos made clear that every squad member must demonstrate absolute dedication in training or risk being frozen out by the Spanish tactician. Explaining the manager's uncompromising standards ahead of their continental opener, the Brazilian centre-back said: "He's not just making tough decisions this season. He has his own way of managing. The group has to give 100% in training to earn their place. That's what he demands.
"It's up to the players to push themselves to the limit every day. Everyone has to work to earn their place in the group. Sometimes players are left out of the squad. That hurts, but everyone understands. That's football, that's how it is. He's done a very good job managing so far, it's worked. He has his philosophy and he's not afraid to make tough decisions when necessary."
Enrique warns against complacency
Enrique boasts an exceptional 63 per cent win rate across his Champions League managerial career, the highest percentage of any coach to oversee at least 50 games in the competition. Urging his players to remain sharp against the Slovakian visitors, the experienced boss stressed: "This is the toughest competition. How many teams can win? Six, eight, five. The difference is very small. We're aiming for a very good start. We're going to play a seemingly easy match, but there are no easy matches. We have to stay focused."
- AFP
French giants eye revival
History heavily favours PSG, with none of the last 35 defending champions losing their opening European fixture when starting on home soil since 1967. A commanding performance is seen as vital for lifting squad morale ahead of an unforgiving autumn schedule. Enrique must quickly instil consistency and resolve to reignite their domestic campaign and snap their ongoing winless streak in Ligue 1.
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