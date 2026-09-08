Luis Enrique wants his Paris Saint-Germain players out of their "comfort zone". The two-time European champions, who lifted the trophy in 2025 and 2026, heard that message from their coach on Tuesday.

Paris begin their Champions League defence on Wednesday, away to Slovan Bratislava and Yaya Toure.

The Spanish coach said in the match's press conference: "The past is the past, and we have to renew our driving licence every year. Everyone is motivated to play against us, and we have to accept that and step out of our comfort zone. I am ready to prove that we must reinvent ourselves every day."

Two draws and one defeat have left PSG with what Luis Enrique himself called a "catastrophic" record in Ligue 1. Look only at the results, he admitted, and the picture is bleak. Yet he insists the performances tell a different story, and he wants to "give value" to what actually unfolds on the pitch.

He added: "There are things that need improving, but we deserve more points in the French league."

Slovan Bratislava should be a gentle opener, and the former Barcelona and Spain boss knows it looks that way "on the surface". A warning against complacency followed.

Enrique concluded: "It is the most difficult competition. How many teams can win it? Six, eight, or five teams. The margins are extremely small. We aspire to make a very good start. We will play a match that appears easy on the surface, but there are no easy matches. We must maintain our focus."



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