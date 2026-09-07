Champions League - Game Week 1 9 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Parc des Princes

Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava kicks off on 9 Sept 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

2025 and 2026 Champions League winners PSG get their title defence underway in the league phase against Slovan Bratislava.

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PSG hope to put domestic woes to one side

European champions PSG have started the new Ligue 1 season in shocking fashion by their high standards. They're winless in their last four in the league, stretching back to last term. They've got two points from a possible nine this term and would be worse off without the goal-scoring contributions of skipper Marquinhos, who has scored in each of their last two outings. Slovan are in poor form too, losing their last two domestic outings, although those two results followed a sequence of four wins to start their new Slovakian Super Liga campaign.

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Yaya makes history for African managers

Man City and Ivory Coast legend Yaya Toure, now in the dugout for Slovan, became the first African manager to successfully take a club through qualifiers into the lucrative Champions League league phase.

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Key stats & injury news

PSG have conceded 2+ goals in four consecutive Ligue 1 matches for the first time since 2005.

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia was directly involved in 16 UCL goals last term for PSG.

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Likely XIs

PSG (433): Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Zaire-Emery; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Doué, Akliouche, Kvaratskhelia.

Slovan (4231): Takac; Blackman, Bajric, Wimmer, Kozlovsky; Martinez, Pokorny; Barseghyan, Matsuoka, Yirajang; Sporar.

Team news & squads

Luis Enrique has no confirmed injury or suspension concerns listed for PSG ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage. The squad picture has been shaped significantly by the summer window, with Bradley Barcola departing to Liverpool and Renato Sanches terminating his contract, meaning updates to the available group are expected as the match approaches.

Yaya Toure's Slovan Bratislava squad also has no confirmed injury or suspension information available at this point, and no projected XI has been named. Further team news for both sides will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

PSG have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw away at Lille in Ligue 1, a game in which they trailed before late goals from Vitinha and Marquinhos salvaged a point. Earlier in the run, they drew 2-2 at Rennes and beat Aston Villa 2-1 in the UEFA Super Cup. A 1-0 Super Cup defeat to Lens and a 1-1 friendly draw with Manchester United complete the five-match sequence. PSG scored seven goals and conceded five across those outings.

Slovan Bratislava have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Zemplin Michalovce in the Slovak top flight on August 30. Their best performance in the run was a 5-0 league win over Ruzomberok on August 15. They also beat NK Celje 2-1 in the second leg of their Champions League qualification tie to progress to the group stage, having drawn the first leg 1-1. Bratislava scored ten goals and conceded four across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met twice previously, both in the 2011-12 UEFA Europa League group stage. The most recent encounter took place on November 3, 2011, when PSG won 1-0 at the Parc des Princes. The earlier meeting, played on October 20, 2011 in Bratislava, ended 0-0. Across both fixtures, PSG hold the superior record with one win and one draw, scoring one goal and conceding none.

Standings

In the current Champions League standings, both Paris Saint-Germain and Slovan Bratislava are level at the top of the table, each occupying first position.