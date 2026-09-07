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Champions League
team-logoParis Saint-Germain
Parc des Princes
team-logoSlovan Bratislava
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James Freemantle

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Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava Champions League preview

TV Guide & Streaming
Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain
Slovan Bratislava
Vitinha

Comprehensive match preview of PSG vs Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League in Paris. We talk tactics, team news, transfers, form and more.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 1
Parc des Princes

Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava kicks off on 9 Sept 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

2025 and 2026 Champions League winners PSG get their title defence underway in the league phase against Slovan Bratislava.

PSG Champions LeagueGetty Images

PSG hope to put domestic woes to one side

European champions PSG have started the new Ligue 1 season in shocking fashion by their high standards. They're winless in their last four in the league, stretching back to last term. They've got two points from a possible nine this term and would be worse off without the goal-scoring contributions of skipper Marquinhos, who has scored in each of their last two outings. Slovan are in poor form too, losing their last two domestic outings, although those two results followed a sequence of four wins to start their new Slovakian Super Liga campaign.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-MONACOGetty Images


Yaya makes history for African managers

Man City and Ivory Coast legend Yaya Toure, now in the dugout for Slovan, became the first African manager to successfully take a club through qualifiers into the lucrative Champions League league phase.

Yaya Toure Slovan Bratislava 2026-27Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

  • PSG have conceded 2+ goals in four consecutive Ligue 1 matches for the first time since 2005.
  • Kvicha Kvaratskhelia was directly involved in 16 UCL goals last term for PSG.
FBL-EUR-SUPERCUP-PSG-ASTON VILLAGetty Images

Likely XIs

PSG (433): Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Zaire-Emery; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Doué, Akliouche, Kvaratskhelia.

Slovan (4231): Takac; Blackman, Bajric, Wimmer, Kozlovsky; Martinez, Pokorny; Barseghyan, Matsuoka, Yirajang; Sporar.

Team news & squads

Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava Probable lineups

Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Formation
Slovan Bratislava crest
Slovan Bratislava
SLB
Slovan Bratislava crest
Slovan Bratislava
SLB

Manager

  • Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique has no confirmed injury or suspension concerns listed for PSG ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage. The squad picture has been shaped significantly by the summer window, with Bradley Barcola departing to Liverpool and Renato Sanches terminating his contract, meaning updates to the available group are expected as the match approaches.

Yaya Toure's Slovan Bratislava squad also has no confirmed injury or suspension information available at this point, and no projected XI has been named. Further team news for both sides will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

PSG

PSG - Form

AVL
W2-1
RCL
L1-0
REN
D2-2
LIL
D2-2
ASM
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
SLB

SLB - Form

CEL
D1-1
FCK
W1-2
CEL
W1-2
ZEM
L1-2
DST
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

PSG have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw away at Lille in Ligue 1, a game in which they trailed before late goals from Vitinha and Marquinhos salvaged a point. Earlier in the run, they drew 2-2 at Rennes and beat Aston Villa 2-1 in the UEFA Super Cup. A 1-0 Super Cup defeat to Lens and a 1-1 friendly draw with Manchester United complete the five-match sequence. PSG scored seven goals and conceded five across those outings.

Slovan Bratislava have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Zemplin Michalovce in the Slovak top flight on August 30. Their best performance in the run was a 5-0 league win over Ruzomberok on August 15. They also beat NK Celje 2-1 in the second leg of their Champions League qualification tie to progress to the group stage, having drawn the first leg 1-1. Bratislava scored ten goals and conceded four across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Paris Saint-GermainDrawSlovan Bratislava
1
1
0
Europa League
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
1
Slovan Bratislava badge
Slovan Bratislava
SLB
0
FT
Europa League
Slovan Bratislava badge
Slovan Bratislava
SLB
0
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
0
FT
1Goals Scored0
Games over 2.5 goals0/2
Both teams scored0/2

The two clubs have met twice previously, both in the 2011-12 UEFA Europa League group stage. The most recent encounter took place on November 3, 2011, when PSG won 1-0 at the Parc des Princes. The earlier meeting, played on October 20, 2011 in Bratislava, ended 0-0. Across both fixtures, PSG hold the superior record with one win and one draw, scoring one goal and conceding none.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
00000000
1
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
00000000
1
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
00000000
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
00000000
1
RomaRomaROM
00000000
1
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
00000000
1
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
00000000
1
InterInterINT
00000000
1
LensLensRCL
00000000
1
ArsenalArsenalARS
00000000
1
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
00000000
1
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
00000000
1
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
1
ComoComoCOM
00000000
1
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
00000000
1
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
00000000
1
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
00000000
1
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
00000000
1
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
00000000
1
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
00000000
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
00000000
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
00000000
1
Real BetisReal BetisBET
00000000
1
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
00000000
1
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
00000000
1
LilleLilleLIL
00000000
1
LASKLASKLAS
00000000
1
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
00000000
1
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
00000000
1
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
00000000
1
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
00000000
1
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
00000000
1
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
00000000
1
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
00000000
1
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
00000000
1
VikingVikingVIK
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the current Champions League standings, both Paris Saint-Germain and Slovan Bratislava are level at the top of the table, each occupying first position.

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