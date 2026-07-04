Getty
Marc-Andre ter Stegen nears Ajax loan as Barcelona agree to pay majority of goalkeeper's wages
Barcelona move closer to Ter Stegen exit
Barca are now one step away from sending Ter Stegen to Ajax on loan, with the Catalan side set to pay the majority of the German goalkeeper's wages, as per AD. The move follows a difficult period for the 34-year-old under Hansi Flick. Once Barcelona's captain and first-choice goalkeeper, Ter Stegen has slipped behind Joan Garcia in the pecking order, while the arrival of Wojciech Szczesny has further reduced his chances of regular playing time. Financial factors have also influenced the decision. Ter Stegen remains under contract until 2028, with deferred wages from previous seasons contributing to Barcelona's salary commitments.
- Getty Images
Injury woes and international snub
The transfer comes after a challenging spell for the Germany international. A ruptured patella tendon kept him out for seven months in 2025 before a back injury required surgery following his return. Despite being loaned to Girona last January, a hamstring injury he suffered in his second game for the Blanquivermells forced him to miss the rest of last season. The setback also saw him dropped from Julian Nagelsmann's Germany squad for the 2026 World Cup after Manuel Neuer returned from international retirement.
Drama at Camp Nou
Ter Stegen's relationship with Barcelona has also come under strain. In August 2025, the club temporarily removed him as captain after a disagreement over paperwork linked to the registration of a replacement player during his injury absence. Although the issue was resolved within 24 hours and his captaincy was restored, the incident was debated among pundits and fans for weeks.
With Barca constantly operating near their salary limit, the desire to move a high-earning veteran has been evident for several transfer windows. The current verbal agreement with Ajax appears to be the most viable solution for all parties involved.
- Getty Images Sport
Chance to rebuild in Amsterdam
The loan move now awaits finalisation, with the same report claiming the goalkeeper will fly to Amsterdam in the next few days. A spell at Ajax would offer Ter Stegen the opportunity to regain fitness, rebuild his confidence and secure regular first-team football after an injury-hit period. For Barcelona, the deal represents another step in reducing their wage commitments while strengthening the squad ahead of the 2026-27 season.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting