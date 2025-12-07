Getty Images Sport
Liverpool's Mo Salah replacement?! Reds eyeing Bradley Barcola swoop as they prepare to rival Arsenal for PSG ace
Salah claims he's been 'thrown under the bus'
Salah only signed a two-year contract extension at Anfield earlier in the year after playing a starring role in Liverpool's title triumph. Indeed, the Egyptian forward scored 29 goals and provided 18 assists for the Reds last season, and was duly rewarded with a new deal.
However, Salah has struggled to match last season's exploits having scored four goals and provided two assists in his opening 13 league outings. And having started the last three games on the bench, the 33-year-old is now tipped to leave the club next month.
Salah was heavily critical of head coach Arne Slot in the wake of Saturday's 3-3 draw at Leeds having claimed he's been "thrown under the bus" and intends to say farewell to the club's fanbase when Liverpool face Brighton next weekend. "I can’t believe it, I’m very, very disappointed. I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season," Salah said after the six-goal thriller at Elland Road.
"Now I’m sitting on the bench and I don’t know why. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame."
Barcola emerges as a target for Liverpool
And Liverpool are making contingency plans as they look to replace Salah in the New Year, with Bradley Barcola among those on the club's radar. Barcola has started nine of PSG's 15 league games this season, scoring five times in the process.
PSG are currently in the midst of handing out contract extensions for a number of first team stars, with the French winger among those to have been offered a new deal. Barcola, though, is yet to put pen to paper on a new contract, with Liverpool waiting in the wings as they consider a swoop for the 23-year-old.
However, the young France international is yet to commit his future to the Parisian powerhouse, despite offering Barcola a hefty pay rise, which would make him one of the club's highest earners. Indeed, Barcola isn't completely satisfied with his situation at the Parc des Princes with the forward behind the likes of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue in the pecking order under Luis Enrique when every player is available.
Arsenal to rival Liverpool for PSG forward
The impasse over talks has opened the door slightly for the Reds, who are now considering a January move for Barcola. Liverpool, though, wouldn't have a straight shot at Barcola, with Arsenal reportedly keen on the PSG star.
The Gunners enjoyed a hefty recruitment drive over the summer, bringing in the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze. However, with question marks over Gabriel Martinelli's future at the Emirates, Arsenal may look to Barcola as they consider bolstering their frontline in the New Year.
Arsenal saw their title push take another hit at the weekend as they fell to a 2-1 loss at Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon. Matty Cash had fired the Villans ahead with 10 minutes of the first half remining, but the Gunners were level shortly after the restart through Leandro Trossard. Villa, though, went on to claim all the spoils late on as Emiliano Buendia bagged a last-gasp winner, which means Mikel Arteta's men have now won only two of their last five league matches.
Salah to link up with Egypt later this month
Salah's penultimate game for Liverpool could come in midweek when the Reds face Italian giants Inter in the Champions League on Tuesday night. Liverpool are then in action against Brighton on Saturday, in what could prove to be Salah's final match on Merseyside.
Salah will join up with the Egypt national team later this month for the Africa Cup of Nations. The competition gets underway in Morocco on Sunday, 21st December and concludes on Sunday, 18th January.
Egypt are one of the favourites to win a record setting eighth AFCON title in Morocco, which would see Salah miss six games for Slot's side should he still be a Liverpool player by the time the tournament draws to a close. The forward has been linked with a January switch to Turkish Super Lig giants Galatasaray, while a move to the Saudi Pro League has also been mooted.
