Kylian Mbappe to be fitted with custom mask after 'really bad' nose break as France sweat on star forward's availability for Netherlands game after hospital tests
Kylian Mbappe has avoided the need for surgery, but will be given a custom mask after suffering a “really bad” nose break for France at Euro 2024.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Les Bleus claimed narrow in over Austria
- Talismanic captain picked up injury
- No operation but protective guard required