Why Jose Mourinho threatens to dash Arsenal’s Vinicius Junior transfer dream - with sale stance of Real Madrid boss being revealed

Arsenal's pursuit of Vinicius reflects Mikel Arteta's desire for a more ambitious summer in the transfer market after last season's Champions League final defeat. Speaking after the loss to Paris Saint-Germain in May, Arteta said: "It is going to demand us to be very, very ambitious, very fast and very smart."

So far, however, Arsenal's transfer business has fallen short of those lofty ambitions. They have signed Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge for £34 million and added goalkeeper Illan Meslier on a free transfer, but missed out on Morgan Rogers after Chelsea won the race for his signature. Interest in Vinicius underlines the club's intent, even if completing such a deal would be extremely difficult.



