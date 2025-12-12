Jamie Carragher blasts Liverpool's 'disconnected' online fans over Mohamed Salah saga as 'those who dedicate life to supporting team' back Arne Slot instead

Not everybody is on Slot’s side in his row with Salah - who has reacted angrily to being benched of late - but Carragher believes that true fans know where their allegiance lies. He added: "There will be those reading this column, or more specifically commenting on it online, who will vehemently argue against my submission that the die-hard supporters are overwhelmingly behind Slot on this issue. Like many clubs’ fanbases, Liverpool’s is divided between those who dedicate their life to supporting the team – the familiar faces you see and hear even as players at home and away – and those who spend their time on social media and are disconnected from the mood in and around the city and the stadium itself.

"After I spoke on the Salah situation on Monday Night Football, I was alerted to those who disagreed with my take. I couldn’t care less, because I intuitively know I am on the same page as those supporters who were at San Siro on Tuesday night. I am in touch with enough of them to be able to measure if my mood reflects theirs. The day I no longer believe that to be true is the day I stop commenting on Liverpool.

"There is a newer generation of supporters who follow players more than a club. If Salah had left two years ago or last summer, they would have taken their allegiance with him. I would go so far as to say that there are some who would have happily seen Liverpool lose to increase the prospects of Salah staying and Slot leaving.

"This issue was never going to be just about Slot versus Salah, or even Salah versus Liverpool’s executives. To those who understand Liverpool, it is about their perception of what the club stands for and how those representing it should behave. They see the manager as the embodiment of their values. Once that connection is established – and Slot secured his in his first year – the bond is reinforced when someone threatens it. For all the poor recent performances, questionable tactics and contentious substitutions, for those supporters who are the true lifeblood of the club, Slot always had an ace up his sleeve; he is a Premier League-winning manager."