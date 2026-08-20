Getty Images Sport
Ian Wright fears 'noose of pure profit' could lead to Arsenal selling Myles Lewis-Skelly
Heavy spending fuels speculation
Arsenal are reportedly seeking at least one significant departure after agreeing a £51 million deal for Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa, having already signed Christos Tzolis and Bruno Guimaraes. That spending has fuelled rumours surrounding Lewis-Skelly's future amid claims the academy graduate was offered to Chelsea and Manchester United. Despite the teenager wanting to stay and starring in the Community Shield, CEO Richard Garlick's refusal to rule out a sale has heightened fan concern.
- ZUMA Press Wire
Pundit criticises intermediary dealings
Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Wright voiced his frustration over the ongoing speculation and questioned the increasing influence of intermediaries in club business: "I don't know where that's coming from because I know for a fact that's not coming from his team.
"It's not coming from his mum. Arsenal fans need to chill out with his mum saying that she's touting him about. Myles has already said he's happy to stay. Why have Arsenal not just said he's not for sale? He'd be a great signing for Manchester United, of course he would. Look what he's doing.
"There's things happening and this again is what I'm worried about with Arsenal, it's the way we're doing business with intermediaries now. How's that story happening when we know for a fact they're happening and want to stay and are happy.
"[Gabriel] Martinelli has not been contacted by anybody at the club but has been touted about everywhere, who is doing that? Why is that happening?"
Fiscal pressures threaten youngsters
The former Gunners striker also criticised the contradiction in the club's transfer policy, warning that profit regulations place unfair scrutiny on academy talents: "You know what's confusing? How can we be in for Vinicius Junior when we're looking to break records trying to sign this guy but now we're desperate to sell. What's going on?
"We've got a big squad and somebody has to leave but it seems like everyone leaving Arsenal is going to Turkey, that's another thing.
"The unfortunate thing you get when you've got a player who comes through the academy and breaks in to the first team and does what they do, you've always got that noose of pure profit on them.
"It's the same with Ethan Nwaneri. I'm hearing now that they're not going to sell him they want to loan him which I'm quite pleased about because I don't think at any stage he's had a run to have a go at playing in that team.
"When you've got someone like Myles who is playing well, it's unbelievable what he's capable of doing then of course Manchester United will see if something can happen.
"They've seen Guimaraes come in they've seen Declan Rice. He doesn't want to leave and that's the thing that's really baffling me is why Arsenal don't just come in and say he's not for sale."
- Getty Images Sport
Teenager faces midfield competition
Competition across Arsenal's midfield will be fiercer than ever, with Guimaraes and Declan Rice limiting regular starting opportunities for emerging youngsters. The Gunners hierarchy must now decide whether to sanction developmental loans for prospects like Ethan Nwaneri or retain full squad depth for the title defence. Lewis-Skelly will need to maintain his eye-catching form to cement his place in Mikel Arteta's plans ahead of a demanding domestic and European schedule.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting