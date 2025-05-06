Harry Kane opens up on 'long journey' to first career title with Eric Dier as Bayern Munich striker hails Vincent Kompany's 'special group'
Harry Kane has opened up on the “long journey” to a first career title that has finally seen him savour success alongside Eric Dier at Bayern Munich.
- Striker headed to Germany in order to win trophies
- Curse has finally been lifted in 2025
- Familiar face alongside him during wild celebrations