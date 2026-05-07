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Harry Kane criticises Bayern for 'wasteful' finishing after heartbreaking Champions League exit against PSG
Kane laments missed opportunities
The Bavarian powerhouse saw their European journey come to a crashing halt following a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night. Reflecting on the disappointment in the mixed zone, the 32-year-old striker admitted that the result was "hard to stomach" so soon after the final whistle. Ousmane Dembele’s early strike for the visitors left Bayern with a mountain to climb, and although Kane levelled in stoppage time, it was too little, too late.
“I think over the two games we had enough opportunities to achieve a different result, but it didn't work out,” Kane said, pointing to the team's failure to convert their dominance into goals. "From our point of view, it was a bit wasteful in the attacking third, even though we showed a lot of good football in midfield. But the final cross, the final pass, the final shot, it just didn't work out today."
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Matching a legendary Ronaldo record
In a bittersweet personal milestone, Kane's late equaliser ensured he etched his name into the history books alongside one of the game's greatest ever players. By scoring in the fourth minute of added time, he became the first player since Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo to score in six consecutive knockout matches in the Champions League. It is a run that has seen him find the net in both legs against Atalanta, Real Madrid and now PSG.
However, personal accolades offered little comfort for the forward, who remains in search of his first European trophy. Despite a prolific campaign in Munich that has seen him rack up an incredible 55 goals and seven assists across all competitions, the ultimate prize in club football has once again eluded him. He was quick to credit the opposition, adding: "Congratulations to PSG. They took their chances over both games. And that's why we're no longer in the competition."
Refereeing controversy sparks fury
While Kane was critical of his side's finishing, he was equally frustrated by the officiating. Like many of his teammates, the striker felt that PSG defender Nuno Mendes should have been dismissed in the first half for a second bookable offence.
“They clearly should have received a second yellow card,” Kane said, highlighting a key moment that might have changed the complexion of the tie had the Ligue 1 champions been reduced to 10 men.
The sense of injustice was shared by manager Vincent Kompany, who suggested that officials lack common sense after another controversial handball shout involving Joao Neves was also waved away. “We have to look at some of the phases that were decided by the officials across the two games which… it’s never an excuse for everything but it matters,” Kompany added during his post-match assessment.
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Focus turns to domestic double
The exit marks a painful end to Bayern's treble ambition, but Kane was adamant that the season should not be defined by a single result, stating: "We dreamed of winning all the titles, and we were good enough to achieve that. That's why it hurts right now. You can't be judged on just one game. We've had a fantastic season so far. We have the chance to win the double."
With the Bundesliga title already looking secure, the focus now shifts entirely to the DFB-Pokal final against Stuttgart, where Bayern can still salvage a successful campaign.