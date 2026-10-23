‘Only place fans don’t know the players’ - Eric Dier enjoying ‘lovely story’ as former Monaco star salutes renaissance of former Tottenham defender

Dier did take in 365 appearances for Spurs across nine-and-a-half years, with his versatility being put to good use. He is capable of operating at centre-half or in the middle of midfield, while also filling in at full-back if required.

Those qualities were embraced in the English capital, while earning 49 senior caps for the Three Lions, but not everybody was convinced that the Sporting academy graduate boasted the level of consistency required to compete at the very highest level.

Dier has, however, always worked hard on his game and prided himself on being the best possible team-mate. Those qualities were never lost on Tottenham’s all-time leading goalscorer, Harry Kane.

The prolific frontman left Spurs in 2023 as he went in search of elusive major silverware at Bayern Munich, and was happy to be reunited with a familiar face in January 2024. Dier became a Bundesliga title winner alongside Kane, penning a permanent contract in the process.

His spell in Germany was ultimately cut short, but Monaco were happy to fish him out of the free agent pool in the summer of 2025 - with his vast experience being put to good use at Stade Louis II.

The captain’s armband has been filled there, with the 32-year-old slotting seamlessly into a central defensive berth, and his redemption arc has continued in French football.