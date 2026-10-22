‘Best player in France’ - Ex-Monaco star ‘surprised’ Chelsea & Liverpool transfer target Lamine Camara is still in Ligue 1 as Premier League prediction is made

Camara has enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence, having only left Generation Foot in his homeland during February 2023. A move to France was made at that stage, with Metz becoming the first to buy into obvious potential.

One season of Ligue 1 football was all that the talented youngster required in order to catch the eye of Monaco. They pulled off quite the coup in July 2024 when putting a €15 million (£13m/$17m) package in place.

Huge profit is set to be made there, with Camara now being valued at around the €55m (£46m/$62m) mark. Several leading clubs from across Europe would happily part with such a fee in order to secure the most sought-after of signatures.