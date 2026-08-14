Sportimage
Enzo Maresca embraces title expectations as new Manchester City era gets under way
Maresca begins City reign
Maresca has officially ushered in a new era at City after being appointed successor to Guardiola, whose trophy-laden, 10-year tenure at the Etihad Stadium came to an end. The former Leicester City and Chelsea boss returns to Manchester, having previously served as an assistant coach at the club. Despite stepping into massive shoes, the Italian tactician insisted he is relishing the challenge ahead of his first competitive fixture of the 2026-27 campaign, when City take on Premier League champions Arsenal in Sunday's Community Shield.
- Sportimage
Italian relishes home return
Maresca expressed immense excitement at leading the Cityzens into a demanding new campaign as pre-season preparations draw to a close.
Speaking to the club's official media channels, Maresca embraced the lofty demands awaiting him: "I'm completely excited, I know the expectation when you join a club like City. The expectation is to win games, to win titles and to compete for titles. And we are going to try that. I'm very happy [to be back]."
Reflecting on his return to familiar surroundings, he added: "It's a special moment; the feeling is like being back at home so it's a very nice feeling. The people inside the building, they are almost the same. The squad is maybe 80% changed but overall, I had exactly the same feeling. Good people, it's nice to be here."
Major rebuild reshapes squad
The managerial transition has coincided with an extensive squad overhaul, highlighted by four new arrivals, including the marquee £116 million signing of Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest.
Conversely, City have sanctioned the sales of James Trafford, Manuel Akanji, and Nathan Ake, while long-serving stalwarts John Stones and Bernardo Silva departed on free transfers. The dressing room dynamics remain fluid amid persistent interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona in Rodri, with the club simultaneously in talks for Lille's 18-year-old midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi and monitoring Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez.
Addressing silverware ambitions during this transitional phase, Maresca stated: "Try to win some titles. But as I said before, it's what the club has to fight for, so hopefully we can be at the end of the season and enjoy that moment."
- Sportimage
Arsenal test looms large
Maresca's first official test arrives immediately in Sunday's Community Shield showdown against Arsenal. The curtain-raiser will serve as an immediate barometer of how quickly City's revamped squad have adapted to his tactical philosophy ahead of the Premier League kick-off. Off the pitch, the hierarchy's focus remains split across the final days of the transfer window as they seek to finalise midfield reinforcements and ward off European interest in key assets.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting