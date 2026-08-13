Arsenal vs Manchester City FA Community Shield preview: Everything you need to know

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Match details

Community Shield - Final 16 Aug 2026 - 10:00 Principality Stadium

Arsenal vs Manchester City will kick-off on 16 August 2026 at 14:00 GMT and 09:00 EST.

Read more: Six Manchester City stars return to training ahead of the Community Shield against Arsenal as squad numbers for the new arrivals are confirmed

Match overview & venue shift

Premier League champions Arsenal square off against FA Cup winners Manchester City in the 2026 FA Community Shield, signaling the official start of the English top-flight football calendar. In a notable departure from tradition, this year's match takes place under the retractable roof of the 74,500-capacity Principality Stadium in Cardiff, bringing the Community Shield to Wales for the first time in two decades. Refereed by Sam Barrott, the clash offers both clubs an immediate opportunity to claim early silverware and lay down a psychological marker for the season ahead.

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Arsenal: Champions seeking early momentum

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal enter the contest as reigning Premier League champions following a commanding 2025/26 campaign defined by tactical discipline and intense high pressing. Led by captain Martin Ødegaard in central midfield alongside Declan Rice, the Gunners boast strong squad continuity across all departments. With Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli providing dynamic wing play and new attacking options integrating during the pre-season, Arsenal aim to start their title defense campaign by adding another trophy to their cabinet.

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Manchester City: A new era begins

For Manchester City, this fixture marks the beginning of a new chapter following the arrival of head coach Enzo Maresca, who takes the reins at the Etihad Stadium after the conclusion of Pep Guardiola's iconic tenure. Maresca brings a possession-dominant, high-tempo tactical system that will receive its first competitive test against elite opposition.Supported by a world-class core featuring Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, and Rodri, City will be eager to prove their championship credentials and secure their first piece of silverware under their new management.

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The Gunners' early run

Arteta's side began their summer pre-season schedule in late July with a comfortable 3-0 victory against MK Dons. The Gunners carried that momentum into August with a sharp 4-1 win over La Liga's Girona. They subsequently dropped a 3-1 decision to Real Betis before falling 3-2 to Borussia Dortmund in the Emirates Cup at home. Arsenal concluded their pre-season preparations on August 12 with a 1-1 draw against Serie A outfit Como 1907, winning 4-3 in a penalty shootout to build confidence ahead of competitive action.

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The Cityzens' pre-season charge

Manchester City enter Cardiff with positive momentum following their summer tour under head coach Maresca. The Sky Blues opened August with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Inter Milan. They quickly found their rhythm on tour, securing a convincing 3-1 victory over Team K League, followed by an impressive 3-1 win against Atlético Madrid on August 9, where forward Omar Marmoush netted twice.

Head-to-head record & recent key stats

Recent meetings between these two giants have favored Manchester City. In the 2025/26 campaign, City earned victories over Arsenal in two key domestic clashes - claiming a 2-0 win in the EFL Cup Final at Wembley in March 2026, followed by a Premier League victory at the Etihad Stadium in April.

Across their last five encounters in all competitions, City hold three wins to Arsenal's one, alongside one draw. However, Arsenal previously won the Community Shield against City in 2023 via a penalty shootout, proving that single-leg showpieces between these rivals often come down to fine margins.

Team news & squads

Mikel Arteta has not confirmed a probable lineup for Arsenal ahead of the Community Shield. No injuries or suspensions have been listed at this stage, though the absence of William Saliba through injury remains a concern at the back. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Enzo Maresca has similarly not named a projected XI for Manchester City. No injury or suspension data is currently available for the visitors. Team news will be updated as confirmed information becomes available.

Form

Arsenal head into the Community Shield with a mixed recent record, winning two and losing two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat to Real Betis in a pre-season friendly on August 5. Before that, they beat Girona 4-1 in a friendly. Their competitive form from the end of last season included wins over Crystal Palace and Burnley, though they exited the Champions League after a 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain. Across those five matches, Arsenal scored eight goals and conceded six.

Manchester City's last five results show two wins, one draw, and two defeats. They beat the K-League All Stars 3-1 in their most recent outing on August 5. A pre-season loss to Inter preceded that, finishing 1-1. City's end-of-season form included a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League, a draw at Bournemouth, and an FA Cup win over Chelsea. They scored six goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-1 win for Manchester City at home in the Premier League on April 19, 2026. Arsenal won the previous encounter at the Emirates, a Carabao Cup tie on March 22, 2026, with City winning 2-0. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, City hold two wins to Arsenal's one, with two draws. The most notable result in that run was Arsenal's 5-1 victory at home in the Premier League in February 2025.