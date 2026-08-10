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Hussein Hamdy

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Barcelona shatters Real Madrid's pride with the Rodri deal

Transfers
Rodri
Neymar
S. Busquets
Real Madrid
Barcelona
Manchester City
World Cup
LaLiga
Premier League
Spain
Brazil
England

A shift in the balance of power

Barcelona beating their traditional rivals Real Madrid to the signing of Spanish star Rodri would mark a radical shift in the balance of power in El Clasico. The Catalans would be sending a powerful message: they are back in control of the transfer market as the first-choice destination for the world's biggest stars, not merely a club adapting to circumstances.

According to British newspaper "The Athletic", the notion of Barcelona getting one over Real Madrid on a deal the size of Rodri would have seemed fanciful not so long ago.

  • imago-sport-1078492076.jpgZUMA Press Wire

    Catalan suffering

    Recent summer transfer windows have seen Barcelona struggle with the question of whether they could register their new players, at a time when their Clasico rivals were simply identifying the world's biggest stars and signing them.

    Real Madrid's signings of Jude Bellingham in 2023 and Kylian Mbappe in 2024 reinforced a prevailing feeling: when Europe's best players reach a crossroads, the Santiago Bernabeu is their inevitable destination.

    The Catalan club has still managed to attract some prominent names since a heartbroken Lionel Messi departed in 2021. Barca's finances forced them to let go of the greatest player in history, who then joined Paris Saint-Germain.

    Robert Lewandowski arrived in August 2022, Dani Olmo followed in 2024, and Anthony Gordon signed in an 80 million euro deal from Newcastle United before the World Cup.

    According to Barcelona's management, the club now sits in a stronger financial position thanks to increased revenues following the return to the Camp Nou. They insist their move to sign Rodri, whom Manchester City value at around 80 million euros, does not affect their efforts to land Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez.

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  • Joan Laporta AFP/Josep Lago

    A painful past

    Barcelona have spent years wrestling with La Liga's spending rules, dreaming up creative financial solutions while trying to build a team capable of competing in the Champions League.

    No longer able to dominate the transfer market, the club now hunt for opportunities wherever they appear. Their strategy leans on free agents, players willing to take a pay cut to pull on the blue and red shirt, seasoned professionals nearing the end of their careers and promising youngsters.

    On the pitch, the approach has worked.

    Three of the last four La Liga titles have come Barcelona's way, and the run coincided with one of the finest generations La Masia has ever produced. Real Madrid claimed the crown in 2023-24, but the Catalans have since returned to the latter stages of Europe's elite competition.

    Success has not fully restored Barcelona's prestige, though, and that is precisely why the Rodri deal matters so much.

    Sign him and coach Hansi Flick lands arguably the best defensive midfielder on the planet, the closest thing the modern game has to Barça legend Sergio Busquets.

    The real significance runs deeper. Convincing the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner and captain of the World Cup-winning national team to pick Barcelona would send a message that carries real weight. Rodri is a player Real Madrid have long admired, exactly the type they are used to signing.

  • imago-sport-29334858.jpgIcon Sportswire

    Neymar clash

    Neymar is considered the last genuine star to have made a similar move, in 2013. The Brazilian forward drew serious interest from Real Madrid at 21 years old, yet he chose Santos to the Camp Nou instead.

    Back then, Barcelona were a completely different force. They won the treble in 2009 and repeated the feat in 2015 with a remarkable display from Messi, Luis Suárez and Neymar. Those are the days the fans long to see return, and Barcelona president Joan Laporta knows it well.

    Laporta possesses a professional skill for selling dreams. He understands the secrets of this industry, knows what the supporters want to hear, and delivers it to them with finesse.

    Recently, the 64-year-old club president has been forced to rein in his skilful populist speeches given the club's financial situation. The Rodri deal, though, will give him the chance to set off strongly once again.

    Voted the best player at the World Cup after the win over Argentina in the final, the 30-year-old Spain captain represents the kind of deal Barcelona had almost forgotten they were capable of pulling off.

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    Busquets' successor

    Deco, Barcelona's sporting director, said in an interview with TV3 in February 2024: "Replacing Sergio Busquets is almost impossible."

    Deco added: "He is a very special and utterly unique player. There is no one like him on the market, and even if there were, he would not come because they would not sell him. The closest player to him is Rodri, who is at City, but I imagine City would not sell him to us or to anyone else."

    Those words said more about Barcelona's bitter reality at the time than they did about Rodri's quality. The irony? Barcelona are no longer desperate for a defensive midfielder.

    Xavi spent two years hunting for a successor to Busquets before finally learning to do without one. Marc Casadó impressed under Flick, Marc Bernal emerged as a wonderful, promising talent, Eric García excelled in the defensive midfield role, and we have finally seen the best of Frenkie de Jong.

    The club appear to have shifted their priorities elsewhere. Jordan and Karim Adeyemi have bolstered the attack, leaving midfield the most crowded area in the squad before De Jong's recent injury.

    Rodri, then, would not arrive because Barcelona lack options. He would arrive because chances to sign players of his standing and value rarely come along.

    His arrival alone would not change Barcelona's fundamental identity, nor do they need him to prove their resurgence. Winning titles under Flick has already done much of that.

    For the first time in years, Barcelona would set and direct the transfer market agenda rather than scramble to keep pace with the other clubs.

    That may be the greatest victory of all. It is not just about signing one of the best midfielders in the world. It is about becoming, once again, the club that major players of Rodri's calibre choose.