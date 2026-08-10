Barcelona shatters Real Madrid's pride with the Rodri deal

Recent summer transfer windows have seen Barcelona struggle with the question of whether they could register their new players, at a time when their Clasico rivals were simply identifying the world's biggest stars and signing them.

Real Madrid's signings of Jude Bellingham in 2023 and Kylian Mbappe in 2024 reinforced a prevailing feeling: when Europe's best players reach a crossroads, the Santiago Bernabeu is their inevitable destination.

The Catalan club has still managed to attract some prominent names since a heartbroken Lionel Messi departed in 2021. Barca's finances forced them to let go of the greatest player in history, who then joined Paris Saint-Germain.

Robert Lewandowski arrived in August 2022, Dani Olmo followed in 2024, and Anthony Gordon signed in an 80 million euro deal from Newcastle United before the World Cup.

According to Barcelona's management, the club now sits in a stronger financial position thanks to increased revenues following the return to the Camp Nou. They insist their move to sign Rodri, whom Manchester City value at around 80 million euros, does not affect their efforts to land Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez.