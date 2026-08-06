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Cody Gakpo transfer to Tottenham ‘could happen’ but Michael Owen assesses the risk involved in Liverpool sale of ‘consistently poor’ winger
Gakpo has been inconsistent but Liverpool lack wingers
Liverpool stand to make a healthy profit on Gakpo if a sale is to be sanctioned, with it being suggested that he could cost Spurs up to £70 million ($94m). The agreement that took the 27-year-old to Merseyside came in at less than £45m ($61m).
He is now a seasoned Premier League performer, and showed during his time at PSV that an impressive tally of goals can be recorded. Liverpool have not seen enough of those qualities from a man that can operate out wide or down the middle as a central striker.
Questions are being asked of his value to the collective cause as a result, with Tottenham ready to test the resolve of a domestic rival. At the right price, it may be that Andoni Iraola and Co decide to cash in - allowing them to reinvest any funds generated in the pursuit of a suitable replacement.
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Should Liverpool listen to offers for Spurs-linked Gakpo?
Quizzed on whether Liverpool should be open to offers, given Gakpo’s inconsistency issues, ex-Reds striker Owen - who now helps UK gamblers compare online casinos as the British ambassador for Casino.org - told GOAL: “Well, he was consistent last year, but consistently poor. He had a good opening 10 games or something, but then for the rest of the season, he was pretty poor.
“Gakpo has already proven that he can be very effective in the Liverpool team. But it was a concern, his performances last season, although it was a concern a lot of their performances. It was a poor season.
“I don't think that's an impossible one. I just think Liverpool are probably... If they lose him, they're already desperate for wide men. If they lose him, are you going into the season relying on Rio Ngumoha? If you've got a replacement, then I can see it.
“It could happen. At the moment, I think they're looking at adding, I'm not sure they're thinking of getting rid of too many players. His season last year was not very good. However, he has proven over time that he is very good. That's an up in the air one.”
Liverpool are being heavily linked with Barcola
Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Spurs are “in direct talks with Cody Gakpo’s camp over possible move this summer”. It is claimed that any deal depends on the “financial package” put in place and Liverpool’s bid to bring reinforcements on board.
The Reds have been heavily linked with France international forward Bradley Barcola, with an exit door at Paris Saint-Germain said to be opening up in front of the Champions League-winning 23-year-old.
Gakpo will also have a big say on his own future, with the Dutchman needing to determine which club surroundings will best serve his domestic and international careers. He looked lively again at times when donning the colours of his country at the 2026 World Cup.
When asked about his ability to deliver greater consistency for the Netherlands than he does Liverpool, the Eindhoven native said: “It’s a little bit different. How I play here, where the coach wants me to be, the freedom that I have at the club. That’s it basically.”
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Gakpo signed five-year contract in 2025
Liverpool may decide that a parting of company is now the best option for all concerned, allowing Gakpo to rekindle a fading spark in new surroundings. Tottenham have already spent big this summer, with Premier League pedigree being prioritised in north London.
Mohamed Salah has already left Anfield, though, as Iraola sees his wing options dwindle, and that could lead to the Reds keeping faith with a player that was tied to a new five-year contract in the summer of 2025.
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