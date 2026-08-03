Liverpool set firm transfer stance on Cody Gakpo as Tottenham interest intensifies

Liverpool have no intention of sanctioned the departure of Gakpo this summer, despite growing interest from Tottenham, according to talkSPORT. The 27-year-old forward has emerged as a primary target for Roberto De Zerbi as the Italian looks to continue his aggressive overhaul of the Spurs squad. However, the Reds have made it clear that the Netherlands international remains a fundamental part of their plans under Iraola. With a contract that runs until 2030, Liverpool are in a strong negotiating position and have little appetite to lose an experienced member of their attacking line-up.

Reports had suggested that Spurs were prepared to test Liverpool's resolve with a significant financial package, and indicated that the Reds would likely demand in the region of £70 million for Gakpo. While such a figure would represent a substantial profit on the initial fee paid to PSV Eindhoven, the sporting project at Anfield currently takes precedence over immediate financial gain.







