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Liverpool set firm transfer stance on Cody Gakpo as Tottenham interest intensifies
Liverpool stand firm on Gakpo future
Liverpool have no intention of sanctioned the departure of Gakpo this summer, despite growing interest from Tottenham, according to talkSPORT. The 27-year-old forward has emerged as a primary target for Roberto De Zerbi as the Italian looks to continue his aggressive overhaul of the Spurs squad. However, the Reds have made it clear that the Netherlands international remains a fundamental part of their plans under Iraola. With a contract that runs until 2030, Liverpool are in a strong negotiating position and have little appetite to lose an experienced member of their attacking line-up.
Reports had suggested that Spurs were prepared to test Liverpool's resolve with a significant financial package, and indicated that the Reds would likely demand in the region of £70 million for Gakpo. While such a figure would represent a substantial profit on the initial fee paid to PSV Eindhoven, the sporting project at Anfield currently takes precedence over immediate financial gain.
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Spurs spending spree continues under De Zerbi
Tottenham's interest in Gakpo comes amidst an unprecedented summer of spending in North London. De Zerbi's side have been the most proactive team in the Premier League market, twice shattering their own transfer record in a matter of weeks. Matheus Fernandes was the first high-profile arrival, joining from West Ham for £85 million, only to be eclipsed by the stunning £100 million signing of Sandro Tonali shortly after.
The Italian tactician has been vocal about his desire to add more firepower to his squad, recently teasing supporters with the prospect of more significant arrivals. De Zerbi previously stated that Spurs are only "60 per cent" complete in their transfer business.
Injury crisis shapes Liverpool stance
One of the primary reasons behind Liverpool's refusal to sell Gakpo is the current state of their squad. The Reds are facing a significant selection headache in the forward positions following a serious injury to Hugo Ekitike. The key striker is not expected to return to action until the start of 2026 as he continues his recovery from a long-term Achilles injury. This leave Iraola short of options, making Gakpo’s ability to lead the line or operate on either flank invaluable.
While Liverpool are reportedly working on a deal to bring in Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, the rest of their wide options lack top-level experience. Outside of the established names, the squad currently features 17-year-old Rio Ngumoha and new signing Victor Munoz. Gakpo, who tasted Premier League glory with the club in 2025, provides a level of consistency that Iraola cannot afford to lose. Last season, the former PSV man featured 52 times across all competitions, contributing nine goals and six assists during a campaign where he was frequently asked to fill gaps left by Alexander Isak and Ekitike.
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Tottenham pivot to alternative targets
With a move for Gakpo looking increasingly unlikely, Tottenham are exploring several other high-profile attacking options to satisfy De Zerbi's requirements. Manchester City duo Savinho and Omar Marmoush have both been linked with moves to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while Manchester United's Marcus Rashford has also been mentioned in connection with a sensational cross-city switch. Club chiefs are understood to be working on a deal for Savinho that could reach a total value of £60 million. The urgency for a new forward was heightened when De Zerbi told the media he was lining up another transfer "bomba" before the deadline.
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