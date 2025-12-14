Carlos Baleba finally addresses Man Utd transfer links following drop in form for Brighton

United were active over the summer as they brought in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko from Wolves, Brentford and RB Leipzig, respectively, to improve their frontline. In addition, the Manchester giants also signed Senne Lammens from Antwerp as a replacement for inconsistent pair Andre Onana, who moved to Trabzonspor on loan, and Altay Bayindir between the sticks.

Amorim, though, had pushed to sign another central midfielder to provide cover and competition for first choice pair Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro. United sought to agree a deal with Brighton for Baleba, but Amorim's side scoffed at the Seagulls' hefty asking price for the former Lille man, which was around the £100 million ($134m) mark, and a deal failed to come to fruition.

Brighton have started the season well, yet Baleba's performance levels have dipped from the previous campaign. And head coach Fabian Hurzeler last month called for the rumours over the midfielder and United to end to allow the player to focus on his football.

"It’s about being a Brighton player, it’s about performing well here and it is about getting him back to his best level. Avoid the noise, avoid all the rumours and focus on the things you can influence and the things you can do best and that’s football," Hurzeler said.