Bayern Munich would reject 'first, second & third' Real Madrid bids for Michael Olise amid strong 'no intention to sell' stance

The timing of the transfer link coincides with Perez securing his re-election, a milestone he historically celebrates by securing marquee signings. During his victory speech, Perez told club members: "I’m still here. The members know me. I’m here to defend Real Madrid. We’re going to keep working so that Real Madrid continues to win titles."

However, honorary president Uli Hoeness previously declared: "Sell Michael Olise for €200 million? He won’t be sold. We play this game for our fans. We have 430,000 members, we have millions of fans all over the world, and it doesn’t help them much if we have €200 million in the bank but play worse football every Saturday because of it."