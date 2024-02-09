‘Wasn’t easy’ – Bayern Munich star Harry Kane found hotel life without wife Kate Goodland tough before securing move to £30m mansion in ‘Beverley Hills of Bavaria’Chris BurtonGettyHarry KaneBayern MunichBundesligaEnglandHarry Kane admits that life in a Munich hotel without wife Kate “wasn’t easy”, with the Bayern striker now living in the ‘Beverley Hills of Bavaria’.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBig-money transfer in 2023Headed to Germany by himselfYoung family back his side