‘Got dreams’ - Could Barcelona lure Mikel Arteta away from Arsenal? Gunners great Ray Parlour likens future debate to Arsene Wenger’s Real Madrid rumours

Arteta’s contract, as it stands, only runs until the summer of 2027. An extension to those terms has been mooted - with many tipping the San Sebastian native to emulate Wenger by passing a decade in the dugout - but could he be tempted to move on if an enticing offer from elsewhere were to be tabled?

Given his ties to Barcelona, should the Liga giants be a source of concern to those at Emirates Stadium? When that question was put to Parlour, the ‘Invincibles’ squad member - speaking on behalf of 10bet, who offer punters sign up offers - told GOAL: “I think it'd be a little bit like Arsene Wenger. There were lots of rumors he was going to Real Madrid, but he was a very loyal man.

“He knew what he was trying to do at Arsenal; maybe he stayed past his time in the end, but at that vital stage with the moving stadiums and whatever… and I think Arteta could be similar.

“I don't know what Mikel Arteta is thinking. I don't know what his club was growing up or what club he wanted to manage - you’ve got dreams sometimes as a manager - so if an opportunity comes and he can't turn it down, we'll have to wait and see.

“But I still think there's a lot of work going forward for Arsenal to be very successful - maybe not as successful as Man City, but to challenge for trophies every single season - and he can be part of that and part of making history for the club. I'm sure he wants to do that.”