Getty Images Sport
Barcelona star Fermin Lopez revels in Spain national team return after World Cup heartbreak & hails 'tremendous' Raphinha
Fermin finds redemption with La Roja
Fermin cut a figure of immense satisfaction following the final whistle at the Sanchez Pizjuan, not just for the collective three points, but for a personal milestone on the horizon. The La Masia graduate, who hails from nearby El Campillo, has been recalled to Luis de la Fuente’s Spain squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures. For the 23-year-old, this represents a significant emotional breakthrough after a physical setback prevented him from participating in the 2026 World Cup earlier in the summer.
The midfielder did not hide the weight of his recent struggles. "I am very happy to return to the national team. It was very hard not to go to the World Cup. I have started the season well and I am happy to return to the national team," Fermin stated.
- Getty Images Sport
Raphinha’s remarkable transformation as a '9'
While Fermin celebrated his international recognition, the evening belonged to Raphinha, whose clinical hat-trick dismantled the Sevilla defence. The Brazilian has undergone a tactical evolution under Flick, frequently occupying central areas rather than sticking to his traditional wide berth. This shift has yielded spectacular results, with the former Leeds United man taking his tally to 12 goals in just seven matches, firmly establishing himself as the early pacesetter for the Pichichi trophy. Fermin was quick to point out how effectively his teammate has transitioned into his new responsibilities.
"Raphinha is our unexpected number nine. It’s tremendous what Raphinha is doing. He is very good and he adapts to any position. We give him the passes and he scores the goals. He had never played as a center forward and he is putting up very good numbers,” Fermin noted.
Overcoming the pressure
Fermín then highlighted the challenge of playing away at Sevilla, noting the immense pressure the opposition created in front of their home crowd. He also shed light on the team's tactical approach, explaining that their performance reflects the manager's explicit instructions. The squad is expected to maintain high intensity throughout the match, with a specific emphasis on pressing aggressively high up the pitch the moment possession is lost.
“Sevilla puts a lot of pressure on us here at their stadium, and Raphinha’s three goals have been decisive. The manager asks us to be very intense, to press high after losing possession,” Fermín revealed.
- AFP
Heading into three-week break
This hard-fought victory secured an impressive seventh consecutive league win for Barcelona, extending their dominant streak to eight victories across all competitions. With the international fixtures now taking center stage, fans face a three-week hiatus before the team returns to action. The Catalan side will officially resume their season on October 10th, when they face off against Getafe.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting