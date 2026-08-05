UEFA Nations League A
UEFA Nations League A Overview
UEFA Nations League A, fixtures & results
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Wednesday 23 September
Thursday 24 September
Standings
Apostas em destaque
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Frequently asked questions
- The UEFA Nations League Final will take place on Sunday, June 8 at Munich's Allianz Arena (known as the Munich Football Arena for UEFA competitions). It was opened in 2005 and has a 70,000 seating capacity for international matches. The Allianz Arena is the second-largest stadium in Germany after the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund.
As well as being the home of Germany’s Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich, the Munich venue hosted several games during the 2006 FIFA World Cup and last year’s Euro 2024 Finals. Including this season’s UEFA Champions League Final between Inter Milan and PSG, the Allianz Arena has staged two UCL curtain-closers. The first of those being the 2012 Final between Chelsea and Bayern Munich.
During the first sales phase, tickets were sold to the supporters of the teams left in the competition, in close cooperation with the relevant national associations. Fans received information directly from their federation and were the first fans to secure tickets. Following that initial sales phase, tickets were available to the general public via UEFA.com/tickets in April.
- Yes, in addition, fans can purchase UEFA Nations League tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid ticket for entry.