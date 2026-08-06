No chance! Arsenal transfer for Vinicius Junior ruled out as ex-Real Madrid star Michael Owen sees Brazilian forward happy not being ‘main man’ alongside Kylian Mbappe

It is that individual ambition, and the lack of fresh terms at Santiago Bernabeu, that has set a surprising summer transfer saga in motion. Vinicius, with less than 12 months left to run on his contract, finds himself at an important career crossroads.

If no extension is to be penned in the Spanish capital, then Real will have no choice but to invite offers and sanction a sale. They are, with Jose Mourinho calling the shots once more, being backed into a corner.

Arsenal are seemingly ready to take advantage of that, as a €150 million (£129m/$173m) switch is mooted, with Mikel Arteta looking to make marquee additions to a squad that has already restored domestic dominance in England.