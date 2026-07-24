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Arsenal & Tottenham ready to enter transfer battle for Norway World Cup star
North London rivals circle
Arsenal and Tottenham are preparing to battle for Nusa after the Norway international enhanced his reputation at the World Cup, as per The Sun. The 21-year-old emerged as one of Europe's most exciting young attackers following an impressive Bundesliga campaign and a strong tournament, making six appearances and scoring Norway's first goal in the last-32 victory over Ivory Coast. His performances have intensified interest across the continent, although Leipzig remain firm on their £51 million valuation.
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Arsenal and Spurs weigh moves
Arsenal are taking a patient approach before making a formal move, with the club waiting to assess interest in Gabriel Martinelli. While the Gunners are not actively looking to sell the Brazilian, an offer worth more than £51 million from Europe or Asia could change their stance. Leandro Trossard has already joined Besiktas, while Christos Tzolis has arrived from Club Brugge. Arsenal also missed out on top target Morgan Rogers after Chelsea completed a £117 million deal.
Spurs are equally interested but must first trim their squad. The futures of returning loanees Manor Solomon and Mikey Moore need resolving before Spurs can launch an official bid.
European competition grows
Nusa's admirers extend well beyond the Premier League. AC Milan and AS Roma have already opened direct talks with the winger's representatives as they attempt to steal a march on the English clubs. The same report claims that Milan view Nusa as a priority target and hope to finance a move by selling Rafael Leao, while Roma are prepared to test Leipzig with a £38 million offer.
Meanwhile, Spurs still have room for another winger after injuries ruled Dejan Kulusevski, Mohammed Kudus, Xavi Simons and Wilson Odobert out of the club's pre-season tour of New Zealand and Australia.
- AFP
Decision edges closer
Nusa is understood to be open to a new challenge following his successful World Cup, raising the prospect of negotiations accelerating in the coming weeks. However, every interested club faces the same obstacle. Convincing Leipzig to lower their £51 million asking price is expected to be the key factor before any deal can move closer to completion.
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