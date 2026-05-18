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How do Arsenal solve Khvicha Kvaratskhelia problem? Gunners great Ray Parlour admits to right-back ‘worry’ ahead of Champions League final clash with PSG
Arsenal aiming to make history with Champions League win
That is one of the many questions that Mikel Arteta is mulling over heading into a legacy-defining fortnight for Arsenal. Two major trophies remain up for grabs at Emirates Stadium across domestic and continental competition.
The Premier League leaders are looking to land a first top-flight crown in England since the fabled ‘Invincibles’ of 2003-04. There are two games left on the schedule there, with Manchester City and Pep Guardiola continuing to breathe down the Gunners’ neck.
Once that fixture list has been completed, attention will turn to Champions League matters. Arsenal have never hoisted that iconic trophy aloft, but have the chance to rewrite the record books in Budapest. Overcoming PSG will be no easy task.
Arteta’s side boast plenty of match winners - such as Bukayo Saka and Viktor Gyokeres - but need no reminding that they are coming up against Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele, Golden Boy sensation Desire Doue and Georgian magician Kvaratskhelia.
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Right-back issues pose Kvaratskhelia problem for Arsenal
Arsenal have seen Jurrien Timber and Ben White ruled out of late with untimely knocks, leaving them short on options in the right-back berth, with obvious concerns being raised in north London.
Quizzed on how the Gunners address those, Parlour - speaking to GOAL on behalf of 10bet, who offer punters sign up offers - said of the challenge that Kvaratskhelia will present: “He's, for me, one of the best players I've seen for a long time. I mean he's great - what he does with the ball, he chops inside. So that is a bit of a worry.
“I don't know what sort of time Timber has been out. A long time. Whether he can throw him straight back in, I don't know, because it's nothing like when you've missed so many games out injured. You can't just suddenly go in and do a great job. So it'd be interesting to see what he can do there. I don't know. I mean that's going to be the worry for him, there's no doubt about that.
“Whoever plays there has just got to give his all. You're not going to be going forward too much as a right-back; you're going to be more defensive-minded against him because you know what he can do. So I think it won't be the full-backs flying forward like normal.
“I think it'd be a much more structured back four, saying, ‘Well, let the guys in front of us do the damage if we can go forward, but we make sure we don't get caught out of position’, because you know how good they are on the break and you know how good they are going forward. I think that's how Mikel Arteta will approach the game.”
Arteta remains upbeat ahead of Champions League final
Arteta, unsurprisingly, continues to play cards close to his chest, with the Arsenal head coach reluctant to give anything away when it comes to selection calls and tactical set-ups. The official line coming out of Emirates Stadium remains positive and upbeat.
Arteta has said when asked about the right side of his back four, with PSG beginning to loom into view: “We need to look at alternatives. The two players that we have there are not available at the moment. We need to look and do something else.
“The good thing is that we have experienced that all over the pitch this season. When we had issues, normally, they've been in the same positions as well. We have managed to find the right level of performance and consistency. I'm sure we will do that.”
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Arsenal fixtures: Two Premier League games left in title race
Before contending with Kvaratskhelia and Co, Arsenal need to overcome Burnley and Crystal Palace in Premier League action. The first of those contests will take place at the Emirates on Monday, before heading to Selhurst Park in south London on Sunday.
Maximum points from those fixtures would deliver a first title in 22 years, allowing confidence and positivity to be established heading into a crucial clash with French foes that could see history made at the Puskas Arena.