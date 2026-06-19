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Adhe Makayasa

A new debut for Ansu Fati! Ex-Barcelona winger shocks fans with his first musical hit

A. Fati
Monaco
Ligue 1
Barcelona
LaLiga

Monaco forward Ansu Fati has stunned the football world by launching a professional music career with his debut official single, 'Sea como sea'. The 23-year-old former Barcelona prodigy has signed a global distribution contract with Music Brokers, a subsidiary of Sony Music, to become the first La Masia graduate to release a standalone commercial track.

  • Fati launches musical career

    The versatile forward has released a two-minute and 15-second track that dynamically blends Afrobeats, reggaeton, and Amapiano rhythms. This artistic project represents a personal journey that quietly began during his lengthy rehabilitation from a serious knee injury back in 2020. Fati spent the domestic season working discreetly in professional recording studios in Nice alongside renowned producer Gambinoalaprod and former France international midfielder Paul Pogba.


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    Label praises organic development

    The administrative team behind the global release have heavily dismissed the idea that this project is merely a brief promotional gimmick. Executives insist that the forward has spent years honing his technical vocal abilities and songwriting skills in private sessions.

    Federico Scialabba, CEO of Music Brokers, emphasised that Fati does not fit the stereotype of a "footballer who sings", but rather an artist who has developed his musical side organically and progressively.

  • Elite athletes explore art

    Fati's headline-grabbing venture follows a growing contemporary trend of elite modern footballers using urban music as a creative outlet for emotional expression. Former Barcelona goalkeeper Jose Pinto previously established a successful production career, while stars like Memphis Depay and Neymar have accumulated millions of digital streams. The track's lyrical narrative focuses heavily on romantic persistence and an unwavering desire to win someone over, mirroring the relentless dedication required at the top level.

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    Permanent transfer looks imminent

    The forward will soon shift his primary focus back to competitive football after enjoying a productive campaign in France. Having scored 11 goals in 25 Ligue 1 appearances, Monaco have agreed an €11 million fee with Barcelona to make his loan move permanent. Finalising this crucial long-term transfer while preparing for pre-season training will serve as an ultimate test for the forward as he balances dual professional careers.