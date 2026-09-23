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Carabao Cup

Carabao Cup Overview

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League 2026/27

Carrick defends Utd duo after Carabao Cup horror show against Brighton

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has thrown his support behind young defenders Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven following their Carabao Cup exit. The Red Devils threw away a two-goal lead in a dismal 3-2 defeat to Brighton, prompting heavy criticism of the inexperienced centre-back pairing. Despite the setback, Carrick insists both players remain crucial to his long-term plans at Old Trafford.

M. CarrickManchester United
Manchester City v Norwich City - Carabao Cup Third Round

Maresca reveals Samba experiment in City win

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has opened up on the tactical gamble that saw teenage sensation Floyd Samba inspire a dominant Carabao Cup victory. The 17-year-old marked his senior bow with two clinical goals as the Premier League champions brushed aside Norwich City to secure their place in the last 16.

F. SambaManchester City
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Carabao Cup, fixtures & results

Tuesday 15 September
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
1
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
3
FT
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
2
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
3
FT
Wednesday 16 September
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
5
Norwich City badge
Norwich City
NOR
0
FT
Monday 26 October
Bradford City badge
Bradford City
BRA
Peterborough United badge
Peterborough United
PET
Fleetwood Town badge
Fleetwood Town
FLE
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
Tuesday 27 October
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
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Standings

Live
PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Gotham FC crestGotham FC
2 - 0
26166433191454
W
W
W
L
D
2San Diego Wave FC crestSan Diego Wave FC26153838271148
W
W
W
L
W
3Washington Spirit crestWashington Spirit25144736231346
W
L
W
W
L
4Utah Royals crestUtah Royals2513394133842
L
W
L
W
L
5Portland Thorns crestPortland Thorns2512674234842
W
D
L
D
W
Last updated 14 minutes ago
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Betting spotlight

Opta data predicts turnaround for 3 Premier League teams
See more betting articles

Frequently asked questions

The 2025 Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United will kick-off at 4:30 pm GMT on Sunday, March 16, at Wembley Stadium.
Liverpool, who claimed a 10th League Cup title last season, will be aiming to go back-to-back in the competition for the first time since they went on a stunning 4-year winning streak between 1981-84. Amazingly, Newcastle haven’t had a trophy triumph for 70 years, since winning the FA Cup in 1955.

Both of the participating clubs, Liverpool and Newcastle, have started selling seats through their respective official ticket sites. Be aware that capacity is limited, and demand often exceeds available allocation. Each of the two finalists have been allotted a certain number of tickets. Liverpool have received 32,196 tickets and been allocated the east side of the Wembley Stadium. Newcastle have been allocated slightly less tickets, with 31,939 seats available to Magpies’ fans.

You could also obtain a Club Wembley membership, which would also ensure you seats for the FA Cup semi-finals (April 26 & 27) and the Final (May 17) as well. However, this will be more expensive. Depending on the type of membership, the cost could range from £2,640 to £13,002.

In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels.

StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid ticket for entry.