Alex Labidou

Managing Editor, GOAL US

Bio: I am GOAL USA’s Managing Editor, leading coverage of North American soccer while also writing news and feature stories. I started my career at NBA.com and first joined GOAL as Deputy Editor from 2010-13. Since then, I’ve worked at ESPN, NBC Sports and with the Brooklyn Nets and Denver Nuggets, and contributed to TV and radio work for NBC, CNN, and various podcasts. Motivated by the seismic momentum of the 2026 World Cup, I rejoined GOAL in 2024 to help tell the game’s biggest stories in the U.S. and beyond.

My football story: I was introduced to the sport in 2007 by a friend, Jude, who took me to Nevada Smith's (RIP) in New York City. Despite being crammed into a basement pub at 6:30 a.m., I was instantly hooked.

Areas of expertise: I wear many hats.

Favorite footballing memory: Watching the 2012 Champions League final at Zum Schneider (another RIP) in New York. After Didier Drogba’s heroics stunned Bayern Munich, my friend Rob and I had to climb out of a window to avoid a room full of furious Bayern fans.

All-Time XI: Tim Howard, Ashley Cole, Vincent Kompany, Virgil Van Dijk, César Azpilicueta, Cristiano Ronaldo, Frank Lampard, N’Golo Kante, Lionel Messi, Didier Drogba, Thierry Henry