'We're prepared to fight' - Lionel Messi says Inter Miami learned lessons from 2024 MLS playoff disappointment against Atlanta
'We must be better'
Messi said the issues that impacted Miami in last year’s upset loss to Atlanta were tied to an "irregular" defense.
"There were moments where the team competed at a very high level, but it's also true that we were irregular, defensively, where we conceded a lot of goals, and that's something we still are lacking," he told Apple TV on Wednesday. "We must be better in that area if we really want to win the MLS Cup."
The Herons shipped six goals across the two-game series against Atlanta, only scoring four.
Growth shown
Miami showed defensive improvement against Nashville at home in game 1 last week at Chase Stadium, but they did concede a goal to Hany Mukhtar in the dying minutes. Messi noted that improvement, saying, "I think this season, like last year, we've grown a lot."
Adjusting to MLS playoffs
Unlike Europe, where Messi spent 19 years, the MLS Cup isn't decided by league play. The playoffs determine the champion. Messi admitted he's getting used to that reality, which is otherwise common across American sports.
"I think the playoffs are a completely different competition, where the games are different," he said. "The teams are much more careful and attentive to every detail as with any given situation you can be knocked out. But obviously we're prepared to fight and try to win it, what we all want."
In four MLS postseason appearances, Messi has three goals and two assists.
All eyes on MLS Cup
Messi says Miami have what it takes to win MLS Cup.
"Yes, obviously yes, we can. It's not going to be easy," he said. "We have the experience from last year when we finished first in the regular season and then got knocked out in the first round."
