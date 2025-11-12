CONCACAF Player Power Rankings: USMNT's Folarin Balogun, Canada's Jonathan David headline reshuffled top three amid November camp absences

The November international break is shaping up to be a pretty significant one for the CONCACAF region. While the U.S., Mexico and Canada are automatically in due to hosting the tournament, the World Cup's expansion to 48 teams means there are still three direct qualifying spots open and two intercontinental playoff spots are still available in the region. Costa Rica, Jamaica, and Honduras are favorites for the direct qualifying spots, but even a country like Haiti, who hasn't played in the World Cup since 1974, could be in the mix.

And for the three co-hosts, the stakes are equally as high. The pressure on all three programs to exceed expectations means it is crucial for Mauricio Pochettino, Javier Aguirre and Jesse Marsch to lock in on who they believe are their top squads. This is the last international window of the year and there are limited windows prior to next year's tournament.

With November's matches approaching, GOAL ranks the best players participating in the November international break.