USMNT x MLS: Vancouver Whitecaps' Sebastian Berhalter dominates and NYCFC's Matt Freese is unbeatable, but Diego Luna and Real Salt Lake miss opportunity

Freeman narrowly beat Luna to capture MLS's top young player award announced on Thursday. Unfortunately, for both the players and MLS, the two rising American stars won't participate in the playoffs after being bounced out in the play-in stage.

Luna's early exit was more expected. Real Salt Lake were in and out of the playoff picture for the entire season and struggled to find any consistency despite their No. 10's brilliance. Freeman and Orlando City SC's loss to the Chicago Fire should be more concerning, though. Orlando hovered near the top four all season, getting as high as fourth in May.

Yet, the team has been on a steady decline, atypical of a group coached by Oscar Pareja. Both RSL and Orlando's disappointing seasons raise questions.

Pareja is likely safe after signing a new contract in April, but the same can't necessarily be said for RSL's Pablo Mastroeni, with even the former U.S. international stressing the need for change. And will either Luna or Freeman be around to see those changes?

The pressure to jump to Europe isn't as high as it's been in the past, thanks to Pochettino viewing MLS as a strong league. But there's a lot more money outside of the U.S. Luna appears likely to stay, even though he mentioned during the All-Star game that he was open to a move. Yet, Freeman's future could be one to watch.

Unless Orlando and the right back come to terms on an extension, the 21-year-old is essentially playing on a one-year contract next year, if the Lions exercise his option. Freeman made $104,000 according to MLSPA's salary release this week and has been linked with Villarreal, along with clubs from Serie A and the Premier League.