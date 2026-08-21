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Premier League
team-logoNewcastle United
St James' Park
team-logoAFC Bournemouth
Book Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Tickets
Rob Norcup
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How to get Newcastle United vs Bournemouth tickets: 2026/27 Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
Premier League
Newcastle United
AFC Bournemouth

All you need to know about seeing Newcastle's next thrilling Premier League match-up at home

Newcastle's season opener against Liverpool at St James' had been hyped up to be a must-watch encounter and the pundits' pre-match thoughts were spot on. Although the Toon Army let 3pts slips through their fingers, with Liverpool grabbing a late equaliser from the penalty spot, the fans were treated to a nailbiting thriller from start to finish.

Newcastle vs Bournemouth TicketsBook now

Next up for the black and white brigade at their north east home, it's Bournemouth on Saturday, September 5 during Matchday 3.

With the last three matches between the pair at St James' producing 12 goals, you could be treated to a jaw-dropping encounter if you secure seats today. Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about purchasing tickets for Newcastle United vs Bournemouth, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Premier League fixture?

Newcastle United face Bournemouth at St James' Park in Newcastle on Saturday, September 5 with a scheduled 12:30pm BST kick-off.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 3
St James' Park

How to buy Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Premier League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League matches - from individual match tickets to season tickets and hospitality packages - managed through each club's official ticket portal or authorized travel partners.

Due to overwhelming global demand, anti-touting legislation, and 100% digital turnstiles, Premier League clubs allocate tickets through the following process:

  • Season Ticket Holders & Debentures: Existing season ticket holders retain their seats or release unused fixtures back to the club.
  • Paid Official Club Members (Ballot System): Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballot lotteries for paid club members (e.g. Red Memberships, One Hotspur, Official Membership). Members register during a set window weeks before the match to enter the draw.
  • Official Ticket Exchanges (Resale): If a match sells out, members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned tickets at face value through the club's official Ticket Exchange.
  • General Sale: Open sales to the non-member general public are virtually non-existent for Premier League matches.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Newcastle vs Bournemouth TicketsBook now

How much do Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket for the 2026/27 season varies widely depending on the host club, seating location, and fixture category:

  • Age & Concession Tiers: Most clubs offer tiered pricing across Adult, Junior (typically U18 or U21), Student, and Senior categories, though discount percentages and age brackets differ from team to team.
  • Match Categorization: Clubs classify fixtures into tiers (e.g., Category A, B, or C). Marquee matchups against top-six rivals or derby opponents fall into Category A, commanding the highest face-value prices.
  • Seat Location: Central longside and lower-tier seats carry premium pricing, while upper-tier seats behind the goals offer more budget-friendly options.
  • Official Membership Needed: To purchase home tickets at face value, nearly all Premier League clubs require each spectator to hold an active paid Official Club Membership to enter ballot lotteries or resale exchanges.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

The Premier League has officially extended the mandatory £30 price cap for away tickets through the 2026/27 season (and confirmed through at least 2027/28).

While away tickets are capped at £30, they are among the hardest tickets in global sport to acquire. Away allocations are extremely limited and typically sold exclusively to top-tier season ticket holders with maximum loyalty points - they virtually never reach general sale or basic membership draws.

Form

NEW

NEW - Form

B04
L1-2
STR
L1-1
LIV
D2-2
WBA
W3-2
TOT
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BOU

BOU - Form

GEN
W10-1
BET
D2-2
M05
L2-1
MCI
L2-1
EVE
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Newcastle UnitedDrawAFC Bournemouth
1
2
2
Premier League
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
1
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
2
FT
FA Cup
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
3
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
3
FT
Premier League
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
0
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
0
FT
Premier League
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
1
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
4
FT
Premier League
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
1
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
1
FT
4Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored4/5

Team news & squads

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth lineups

4-2-3-1
Newcastle United crest
Newcastle United
NEW
Formation
AFC Bournemouth crest
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
4-2-3-1
L. HornicekL. HornicekL. HallL. HallS. BotmanS. BotmanM. ThiawM. ThiawA. DedicA. DedicJ. WillockJ. WillockA. ElangaA. ElangaN. GonzalezN. GonzalezH. BarnesH. BarnesL. MileyL. MileyY. WissaY. WissaD. PetrovicD. Petrovicteam-logoA. SilvaA. TruffertA. TruffertA. SmithA. SmithJ. HillJ. HillT. AdamsT. AdamsRayanRayanA. ScottA. ScottJ. KluivertJ. KluivertM. TavernierM. TavernierEvanilsonEvanilson
AFC Bournemouth crest
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
4-2-3-1
Newcastle United

Starting XI

AFC Bournemouth

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Jaissle
  • M. Rose
Newcastle United

Injuries and Suspensions

AFC Bournemouth

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
5500135+815
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
540184+412
L
W
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
5311165+1110
W
W
D
L
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
5
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
523073+49
D
W
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
523074+39
W
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
523063+39
W
D
D
D
W
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
522164+28
L
D
D
W
W
9
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
10
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
11
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
5203711-46
L
W
L
L
W
12
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
51228805
D
L
D
W
L
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
512245-15
L
W
D
D
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
5113610-44
L
L
D
W
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
5113611-54
D
L
W
L
L
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
511349-54
W
L
D
L
L
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
503268-23
L
D
D
D
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
502358-32
D
D
L
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
502328-62
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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