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Viking

Viking Overview

Tom Brady Wayne Rooney

Birmingham & Brady won’t rush into Rooney repeat during PL push

Former Birmingham player and manager Steve Bruce has told GOAL that the Blues will not rush into a repeat of their Wayne Rooney mistake, with there no plans on the part of Tom Brady and the club’s board to seek another “name” in the dugout. Chris Davies remains at the St Andrew’s helm for now, with collective sights being locked on the Premier League.

ExclusiveBirmingham City
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August 2026
Eliteserien
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Viking
VIK
2
Aalesund badge
Aalesund
AAL
1
FT
September 2026
Cup
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Brodd
BRO
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Viking
VIK
Eliteserien
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Sandefjord
SAN
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Standings

Eliteserien crestEliteserien

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Bodoe/Glimt crestBodoe/Glimt18142247143344
W
W
W
W
W
2Viking crestViking18141342182443
W
L
W
W
D
3Tromsoe crestTromsoe18105334201435
D
L
W
W
W
4Molde crestMolde189363629730
W
W
L
D
W
5Brann crestBrann188283627926
D
W
W
L
W
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