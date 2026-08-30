Viking Overview

Phil Parkinson admitted he was left "shellshocked" after Wrexham suffered a dismal 2-1 Championship defeat at home to Birmingham. The frustrated manager slammed his side's defending as "unacceptable" following a sluggish performance that leaves them without a win this season.
Former Birmingham player and manager Steve Bruce has told GOAL that the Blues will not rush into a repeat of their Wayne Rooney mistake, with there no plans on the part of Tom Brady and the club’s board to seek another “name” in the dugout. Chris Davies remains at the St Andrew’s helm for now, with collective sights being locked on the Premier League.
Wrexham are set to continue their ambitious recruitment drive after agreeing a £2m fee with Manchester City for defender Issa Kabore. The move marks a significant permanent return for the right-back, who spent the previous campaign on loan at the Racecourse Ground as the club narrowly missed out on the Championship play-offs.
Wrexham are reportedly preparing to shatter their transfer record once again as they pursue an audacious move for Lyon playmaker Pavel Sulc. The Red Dragons are looking to provide manager Phil Parkinson with the firepower necessary to sustain a promotion charge in the Championship.
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson was left fiercely frustrated with the match officials after a dramatic 1-1 Championship draw against Welsh rivals Cardiff City on Monday. The Red Dragons were cruelly denied a brilliant opening-day victory when Rubin Colwill struck a sensational 98th-minute free-kick to level the scores.
An American couple are officially preparing to move from Texas to Wales after falling in love with the city through the 'Welcome to Wrexham' documentary. The surprising news prompted a brilliant social media response from Hollywood co-owner Ryan Reynolds as the Championship side prepare for their upcoming domestic campaign.