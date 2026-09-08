'The plane crashed!' – Viking FK skipper hit by flight nightmare before historic Champions League clash

Viking FK captain Zlatko Tripic faced an unexpected setback upon arriving in Germany for his side's Champions League opener against VfB Stuttgart. The 33-year-old winger suffered an allergic reaction during the charter flight from Stavanger due to excessive perfume smells onboard.

Tripic revealed at the team's hotel that the intense fragrances irritated his nose throughout the flight.

"There was so much perfume on that plane," Tripic explained. "I'm allergic to strong smells. My nose was terribly irritated during the entire flight."