Torreense Overview

'Emotions get high' - Gordon explains bust-up with Trippier

Anthony Gordon and Kieran Trippier have explained why they argued on the pitch during Newcastle United's 6-1 win at Qarabag in the Champions League on Wednesday. Gordon scored four times as the Magpies all but secured their place in the last 16, but there was a notable incident just before the half-time break between the forward and Trippier.