Torreense Overview

Anthony Gordon and Kieran Trippier have explained why they argued on the pitch during Newcastle United's 6-1 win at Qarabag in the Champions League on Wednesday. Gordon scored four times as the Magpies all but secured their place in the last 16, but there was a notable incident just before the half-time break between the forward and Trippier.
Arne Slot complained about the "noise" around Anfield ahead of Wednesday night's Champions League clash with Qarabag - and one could understand why. As well as being distracting, some of it has been disrespectful. Indeed, Slot had even been asked a question about Xabi Alonso, the favourite to replace him as Liverpool boss, in his pre-match press conference.
Real Madrid will be reunited with Jose Mourinho’s Benfica in the Champions League knockout play-off round, while title holders Paris Saint-Germain must overcome domestic rivals Monaco in order to reach the last-16 and Newcastle face a tough test against Qarabag. A number of European heavyweights are paying the price for failing to secure a top-eight finish in the league phase.
The Champions League league phase drew to a predictably chaotic conclusion on Wednesday, with all of the matchday eight fixtures kicking-off at the same time. The net result was numerous positional changes over the course of 90-plus minutes of madness, though the highlight was undoubtedly Anatoliy Trubin scoring a last-second header to keep Benfica in the competition.