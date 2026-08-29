Torreense Overview

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Torreense

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Anthony Gordon Kieran Trippier

'Emotions get high' - Gordon explains bust-up with Trippier

Anthony Gordon and Kieran Trippier have explained why they argued on the pitch during Newcastle United's 6-1 win at Qarabag in the Champions League on Wednesday. Gordon scored four times as the Magpies all but secured their place in the last 16, but there was a notable incident just before the half-time break between the forward and Trippier.

A. GordonNewcastle United
Arne Slot Liverpool GFX 16:9

Under-fire Slot risks alienating Liverpool fans with crazy claims

Arne Slot complained about the "noise" around Anfield ahead of Wednesday night's Champions League clash with Qarabag - and one could understand why. As well as being distracting, some of it has been disrespectful. Indeed, Slot had even been asked a question about Xabi Alonso, the favourite to replace him as Liverpool boss, in his pre-match press conference.

OpinionLiverpool
Real Madrid PSG Champions League 2025-26

UCL knockout play-off draw: Who Real, PSG & Newcastle will face

Real Madrid will be reunited with Jose Mourinho’s Benfica in the Champions League knockout play-off round, while title holders Paris Saint-Germain must overcome domestic rivals Monaco in order to reach the last-16 and Newcastle face a tough test against Qarabag. A number of European heavyweights are paying the price for failing to secure a top-eight finish in the league phase.

Champions LeagueReal Madrid
Champions League league phase W+Ls GFX

Winners & losers of the Champions League league phase

The Champions League league phase drew to a predictably chaotic conclusion on Wednesday, with all of the matchday eight fixtures kicking-off at the same time. The net result was numerous positional changes over the course of 90-plus minutes of madness, though the highlight was undoubtedly Anatoliy Trubin scoring a last-second header to keep Benfica in the competition.

Winners & LosersChampions League
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August 2026
Liga Portugal 2
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Torreense
TOR
0
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Vizela
VIZ
3
FT
September 2026
Liga Portugal 2
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Benfica B
BEN
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Torreense
TOR
Liga Portugal 2
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Torreense
TOR
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Leixoes
LEI
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Standings

Liga Portugal 2 crestLiga Portugal 2

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
14Tondela crestTondela410326-43
L
L
L
W
15FC Porto B crestFC Porto B410328-63
L
W
L
L
16Torreense crestTorreense402259-42
L
D
D
L
17Feirense crestFeirense401304-41
L
L
L
D
18Chaves crestChaves401349-51
L
D
L
L
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Betting spotlight

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Predictions: Both teams seek first win
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