Manchester United finally kickstarted their Premier League season with a dominant 5-2 victory over Ipswich Town, providing Michael Carrick with his first win as permanent head coach. However, the jubilant atmosphere at Old Trafford was not shared by everyone, as one key star admitted to being ‘angry’ with his individual contribution.
Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has been urged to immediately replace Luke Shaw following the defender's disastrous performance during Sunday's 5-2 Premier League victory over Ipswich Town. Despite the team bouncing back with a resounding win, the left-back's alarming defensive vulnerabilities have led to severe criticism, labelling him as a core part of their ongoing issues.
Manchester United manager Michael Carrick hailed his team's stubbornness and togetherness after they recovered from an early setback to secure a resounding 5-2 Premier League victory over Ipswich Town at Old Trafford. Driven by a brilliant Bruno Fernandes hat-trick, the squad showcased the exact winning mentality their head coach demanded following last week's defeat.
Harry Maguire was involved in a highly controversial incident during Manchester United's dominant Premier League victory on Sunday. The defender handled the ball before an eventual own goal, sparking widespread debate among fans and pundits. However, VAR reviewed the specific build-up and allowed the strike to stand due to a unique loophole in the current handball regulations.