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Egnatia

Egnatia Overview

Leeds United v Manchester United - Pre-Season Friendly

Carrick told to urgently replace struggling Man Utd star

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has been urged to immediately replace Luke Shaw following the defender's disastrous performance during Sunday's 5-2 Premier League victory over Ipswich Town. Despite the team bouncing back with a resounding win, the left-back's alarming defensive vulnerabilities have led to severe criticism, labelling him as a core part of their ongoing issues.

M. CarrickL. Shaw
FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-IPSWICH

Carrick: 'That mentality was what we relied on' in Ipswich rout

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick hailed his team's stubbornness and togetherness after they recovered from an early setback to secure a resounding 5-2 Premier League victory over Ipswich Town at Old Trafford. Driven by a brilliant Bruno Fernandes hat-trick, the squad showcased the exact winning mentality their head coach demanded following last week's defeat.

M. CarrickManchester United
Manchester United v Ipswich Town - Premier League 2026/27

Why VAR allowed Maguire's controversial handball goal to stand?

Harry Maguire was involved in a highly controversial incident during Manchester United's dominant Premier League victory on Sunday. The defender handled the ball before an eventual own goal, sparking widespread debate among fans and pundits. However, VAR reviewed the specific build-up and allowed the strike to stand due to a unique loophole in the current handball regulations.

H. MaguireManchester United
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August 2026
Europa League Qualification
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September 2026
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PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Teuta Durres crestTeuta Durres21103124
W
D
2Laci crestLaci21103214
W
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3Egnatia crestEgnatia11003033
W
4Vora crestVora11001013
W
5Vllaznia crestVllaznia20203302
D
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Betting spotlight

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Predictions: Bruno to deliver
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