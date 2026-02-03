Doncaster Rovers Overview

Tottenham confirm plans to allow loan star to play against them

Tottenham's Carabao Cup clash with Doncaster has been thrown into the spotlight after a bizarre twist in the script as academy gem Damola Ajayi is set to line up against his parent club. The 19-year-old attacker, who only burst onto the scene last January with a thunderbolt debut strike against Elfsborg in the Europa League, was sent on loan to Rovers in the summer. Now, in a rare exception to the usual rules, he's been given the green light to feature on Wednesday night against Spurs.